Um, We Need To Talk About These Stassie Karanikolaou & Landon Barker Dating Rumors

There have been a lot of interesting celebrity couples in 2024, but this new pairing might be the most surprising one yet. ICYMI, rumors are going around that Stassie Karanikolaou (aka Stassie Baby, aka Kylie Jenner’s long-time bestie) is dating a Kardashian family member. Yep, you read that right. It seems the influencer is getting pretty cozy with Landon Barker, son of musician Travis Barker, who’s married to Kourtney Kardashian. I know, the Kardashian-Jenner family tree is insane. (Her Campus reached out to Karanikolaou and Barker’s team for comment on these dating rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication.)

ICYMI, romance rumors surrounding Karanikolaou and Barker began when a video surfaced online of them sitting together at an event. That same video also included a clip of the two seemingly holding hands while walking together.

If these rumors turn out to be true, this will mark Barker’s latest relationship since announcing his breakup with longtime girlfriend Charli D’Amelio back in February 2024. “Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together. We broke up to focus on ourselves,” Barker wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. “We are still friends and have so much love for each other. I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions. Thank you, love you all so much.” During their two year relationship, Barker and D’Amelio got super close, with him even getting a tattoo of her eye. The TikTok also starred in his music video “Friends with Your EX.”

Rumors of Karanikolaou dating Barker are wild, not only because of her friendship with Jenner but because of her most recent ex. For those who don’t know, she was in a relationship with singer Jaden Hossler, also known as JXDN, which started back in 2022. The two posted multiple TikToks together throughout 2023, but in April 2024, Karanikolaou announced that she and Hossler had called it quits on TikTok.

In the video, she shared how she was having a hard time emotionally with the anniversary of her mother’s passing and the ending of her relationship. “I think grieving that at the same time and like the life that I thought I was going to have with that person is all just a lot to process,” Karanikolaou said.

In July 2024, Barker talked about Hossler with Joe Vulpis, complimenting his voice and talking about their unreleased collab, “Dark When It Rains.” Yes, Barker and Hossler have a song together, which just adds to the wildness of this new dating rumor. Barker talked about wanting to finish the song and put it out, but something tells me that may not happen anytime soon.

Karanikolaou and Barker clearly run in the same groups, so seeing them hanging out isn’t super surprising. However, the idea of them dating is pretty unreal. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see if these rumors turn out to be true.