While it’s none of my business, celebrities’ dating lives and relationship statuses are something I’ll admit to caring about. What can I say? It’s quite entertaining to watch their dating lives unfold, especially if it’s a random pairing. One celebrity couple that’s been going strong for quite some time is Anastasia Karanikolaou (AKA Stassie Baby) and Jaden Hossler. But it’s looking like the couple might’ve just called it quits and fans found some clues that point to this. 

If you don’t know who I’m talking about, allow me to fill you in a bit. Karanikolaou, better known as Stassie Baby, is a YouTuber, influencer, and best friend to none other than Kylie Jenner. Her current beau (or maybe ex-beau), Jaden Hossler, is a TikToker and singer, who goes by the stage name Jxdn. When dating rumors about these two first began circulating in 2022, people wondered how these two worlds collided. However, after spending over a year together, this couple (sort of?) makes sense. 

Dating rumors surrounding Jaden and Stassie began after they were photographed a few times throughout November 2022. A video of them at a Billie Eilish concert in December 2022 also circulated, and fans started to think Stassie and Jaden might have been a thing. 

In January 2023, the couple shared videos from a vacation together, which only fueled the romance rumors even further. 

In February 2023, Hossler posted a picture of him and Stassie kissing, which confirmed their relationship (the photo has since been deleted from the singer’s Instagram). On Feb. 1, Stassie posted a TikTok with Jaden to her profile that included the audio, “And then there were two.”

Since then, the pair has been going pretty strong, posting each other on social media frequently. However, a post uploaded to Stassie’s TikTok on March 17 has fans thinking the two are broken up, or are on some sort of a break. Her Campus reached out to Stassie and Jaden’s teams but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Speculation that the couple has called it quits first started after Stassie attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 10 without Jaden. 

In her GRWM TikTok video posted on March 17, Stassie shared that she’s been “going through a lot” recently, and was clearly emotional while talking to the camera. While she didn’t explicitly mention anything related to Jaden, people in the comments speculated that she was referencing her breakup from the singer.

Additionally, Jaden posted a TikTok video about him moving in with his friend Quinton. Hmmm. things aren’t looking too good here. 

Given that their current status is unconfirmed, it’s hard to know where Stassie and Jaden stand with each other. For now, we can hope that they are still going strong!

