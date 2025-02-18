Selena Gomez & Gracie Abrams Might Be Collabing On A Song & I’m Unwell

Our musical pop princesses, Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams, may be working on a new song together and I can’t be the only one freaking out right now. Gomez is on a roll right now. She received two 2025 Golden Globes nominations, was part of a film that’s nominated for 13 Oscars, produced a film about women musicians, and much more. On top of all of these already fabulous achievements, Gomez is releasing a collaborative album with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, on March 21 called I Said I Love You First. However, it might not only be Blanco and Gomez on the album.

Our first sneak peek at the potential musical partnership between Gomez and Abrams was leaked by Benny Blanco on his Instagram on Feb. 17. He posted a video that showed Gomez and Abrams sitting comfortably on a bed, chatting away. Blanco captioned the video ‘umm..hi???’, clearly hoping to pique fans’ intrigue. It’s safe to say he succeeded.

If that wasn’t enough, a day later, on February 18, Gomez teased a new song on her Instagram with a video of her singing along to the lyrics of what sounds like a romantic and wholesome soft pop beat. In the Reel, Gomez is wearing the same outfit — a tank top covered in black bows — she was wearing in the video with Abrams the day prior.

For those of you who aren’t die-hard Gracie Abrams fans, a bow is Abrams’s signature token. She often wears bows in her hair for shows and events.

I have a feeling Gomez’s attire wasn’t a coincidence and definitely had to do with promoting her song with Abrams. Though the tone of the lyrics from the snippet Gomez posted seemed a little too conventionally romantic for Abrams’s typical style, I wouldn’t be surprised if this short segment is from their song together.

Even if the song Gomez teased isn’t the one she and Abrams are collabing on, there’s definitely something being concocted by these two.

Call me optimistic, but I believe we have an exciting collaboration coming our way.