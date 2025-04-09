So, Are Paige Bueckers & Azzi Fudd Dating Or What?

From matching injuries to matching energy on the court, Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd have a connection that runs deeper than a backdoor cut at Gampel. Like… are we just gonna call this a friendship? Or is “bromance” more fitting? Because the chemistry? Off the charts. Fans want to know, are Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd dating? Don’t get ahead of yourself. The players haven’t confirmed any sort of romantic relationship off the court, but their friendship is another level. (Her Campus also reached out to Bueckers and Fudd’s teams for comment, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.)

If you’re tapped into women’s college hoops — or even just scrolling through TikTok during March Madness — you’ve seen it. The way they look at each other, finish each other’s sentences in interviews, and joke like they’ve been friends since birth. But actually, they kind of have been locked in since forever. Bueckers and Fudd’s relationship goes all the way back to high school — Team USA, elite camps, and eventually, the dream of playing together at the college level.

But here’s the thing: Azzi Fudd didn’t initially commit to UConn. Bueckers — already at UConn and doing Paige Bueckers things — was doing her own recruiting behind the scenes. She’s said it loud and clear in multiple interviews: she wanted Fudd at UConn. Bueckers even sent out a tweet with the hashtag #GetAzziToUConn back in December 2019. And eventually, it worked. Fudd committed later than expected, but it was clear: Paige’s influence played a major role.

From the minute Fudd joined the squad, their bond only got stronger — on and off the court. And don’t get it twisted — this isn’t a case of “they’re besties so they play cute together.” No, these two compete. Whether it’s practice, post-game interviews, or just vibing on the bench, Bueckers and Fudd push each other to be better while still hyping each other up.

It hasn’t always been smooth sailing, though. Both players have dealt with serious injuries — multiple ACL tears, tough rehabs, and long stretches off the court. But if there’s one thing that stayed constant? Their support for each other. Whether it was Fudd cheering Bueckers on from the sideline during her recovery or Bueckers defending Fudd from internet critics, they always had each other’s backs.

Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images

And this season? It finally came together. Healthy, focused, and hungry, the duo led UConn through a magical run, culminating in their epic 2025 NCAA national championship win over South Carolina. The way they dominated on the court, finding each other like second nature and shutting down the haters was Iconic. But what really stole the moment? The way they embraced after the final buzzer.

You could see the emotion, the history, the love — for the game and for each other. It felt like the full-circle moment fans had been waiting for since Fudd first stepped on campus.

@overtimewbb I am crying you guys omg @Paige Bueckers @Azzi Fudd @UConn Women’s Basketball @NCAA March Madness ♬ original sound – Overtimewbb

Now here’s where things get sad. Bueckers officially declared for the WNBA Draft. She’s ready for the next chapter—and let’s be real, the league is not ready for her. But Fudd? She’s staying at UConn for another year. While fans are happy to get another season of Fudd magic, it’s hard not to feel a little sad knowing the Bueckers and Fudd duo won’t be suiting up together again — at least not in college.

Of course, this has sparked so many fan theories. Will Fudd follow Bueckers to the same WNBA team? Will they ever reunite professionally? Are they soulmates, besties, or something more? (We’ll leave that one to TikTok detectives and stan Twitter to unpack.)

One thing is clear: Whether you see them as two fierce competitors, future legends, or just two girls who happen to have one of the most authentic bonds in sports right now, Bueckers and Fudd’s connection is something special. In a world that loves to pit women against each other, they show what it looks like to grow with someone, to celebrate each other’s wins, and to build something beautiful — whether it’s friendship, sisterhood, or whatever label you wanna slap on it.