What Do The Penguin Tariff Memes Mean? Let’s Discuss

Julia Hecht

On April 2, President Donald Trump unveiled a list of sweeping tariffs to be imposed on countries around the globe. The tariff plan (which will tax imported goods from nearly all of America’s biggest trade partners) was meant to encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen the economy — however, the only effect seen in the 24 hours since the tariffs were announced is the plummeting of U.S. stocks out of fear of retaliatory tariffs from other countries the U.S. depends on.

Amid this fear, there’s also a lot of confusion — particularly about two remote islands that were included in Trump’s tariff list — both of which aren’t inhabited by humans, but rather, by seals and penguins. Heard Island and McDonald Island, located between Australia (which technically owns both islands), South Africa, and the continent of Antarctica, made it on Trump’s list with a 10% reciprocal tariff. Who knew that the stars of “Surf’s Up” and “Happy Feet” were so entrepreneurial!

On a real note though, it’s unclear why these islands were included on the list when they’re uninhabited by humans, don’t have any known exports, and are primarily used for research. Obviously, the users of X have taken this strange concept and run with it for the sake of some good memes.

Well, at least it’s comforting to know humans won’t be the only species having to make some lifestyle changes in the wake of higher costs. I guess?

Julia Hecht is the spring 2025 Her Campus News and Politics intern. This semester, she will be covering the new presidential administration and trending stories relevant to Her Campus readers. Originally from the Jersey shore, Julia is a senior at the University of Miami with a major in journalism and minors in public relations and gender and sexuality studies. She is also a member of her university's campus television station, UMTV, and lifestyle magazine, Distraction. Prior to joining Her Campus, Julia worked as a news intern at NBC 10 Boston, where she helped cover local stories, the 2024 election and the Paris Olympics. She is passionate about amplifying voices in underrepresented communities and examining social and cultural trends relevant to young people. In her free time, Julia loves to thrift, take photos on her film camera, and play pickleball under the Florida sun. After graduating in May, she hopes to return to her Northeast roots for career opportunities and also, bagels.