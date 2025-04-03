On April 2, President Donald Trump unveiled a list of sweeping tariffs to be imposed on countries around the globe. The tariff plan (which will tax imported goods from nearly all of America’s biggest trade partners) was meant to encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen the economy — however, the only effect seen in the 24 hours since the tariffs were announced is the plummeting of U.S. stocks out of fear of retaliatory tariffs from other countries the U.S. depends on.

Amid this fear, there’s also a lot of confusion — particularly about two remote islands that were included in Trump’s tariff list — both of which aren’t inhabited by humans, but rather, by seals and penguins. Heard Island and McDonald Island, located between Australia (which technically owns both islands), South Africa, and the continent of Antarctica, made it on Trump’s list with a 10% reciprocal tariff. Who knew that the stars of “Surf’s Up” and “Happy Feet” were so entrepreneurial!

On a real note though, it’s unclear why these islands were included on the list when they’re uninhabited by humans, don’t have any known exports, and are primarily used for research. Obviously, the users of X have taken this strange concept and run with it for the sake of some good memes.

unprecedented protests this morning on heard and macdonald islands, as the population rises up against trump imposition of 10% across the board tariffs. pic.twitter.com/eOtsJ8uH5I — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) April 3, 2025

The Penguin on Heard Island after hearing the tariff news pic.twitter.com/DIFBvDFWAO — High Yield Harry (@HighyieldHarry) April 3, 2025

Wearing this in protest to the penguin tariffs. pic.twitter.com/MumBWCFwQk — pp 🐧 (@ppmctweets) April 3, 2025

im from Antarctica and i say tariff the penguin bastards https://t.co/4PrbqTk97B pic.twitter.com/s5D1bv6SGI — Fiedia 🌸🚩✩ (@POLREWK0M) April 2, 2025

“I’m building a wall around Antarctica and the Penguins are gonna pay for it.” pic.twitter.com/cjS9MaKsM6 — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) April 3, 2025

penguins leaving Heard Island and McDonald Island. is THIS what you voted for? pic.twitter.com/yqCMAx9zGa — ᐱ ᑎ ᑐ ᒋ ᕮ ᒍ (@Andr3jH) April 3, 2025

The Penguins getting ready for a military strike in retaliation for the tariffs: https://t.co/zdVjGTw5jh pic.twitter.com/dLzV6HmLCd — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) April 2, 2025

“But guys, we don’t even trade with your country” “Shut the fuck up penguin. Did you even say thank you? We’re tired of you taking advantage of hard working American patriots” pic.twitter.com/FLi1B1k8rH — litquidity (@litcapital) April 3, 2025

Well, at least it’s comforting to know humans won’t be the only species having to make some lifestyle changes in the wake of higher costs. I guess?