Angel Reese Broke Her Silence On The Alleged Hate Speech Against Her, & Her Response Is So Important

Angel Reese is used to being talked about for her confidence, her game style, and her unapologetic presence both on and off the court. But when that attention turns into something hateful, it’s a different story. During the Chicago Sky’s season opener against the Indiana Fever on May 17, Reese was allegedly the target of racist remarks from people in the crowd. One day later, the WNBA announced it was launching a formal investigation of the alleged incident. And on May 20, Reese spoke publicly about the incident for the first time.

“Obviously there’s no place in this league for that,” she said during media availability, thanking her team and the league for supporting her amid the alleged incident. “I’ve had communication from everyone, from so many people across this league,” Reese went on to say. But she also made it clear that this incident extends beyond her. “It could happen to me. It could happen to anyone,” she said.

And she is absolutely correct. As women, especially Black women, continue to rise in professional sports, we are also watching in real time how the world responds to their power. Sometimes, it’s not with celebration — it’s with backlash. What makes this moment even more upsetting is knowing how many young girls, especially young Black girls, look up to Reese. They see themselves in her. They dream about playing in the WNBA because players like her make them believe it’s possible. So when someone like Reese is targeted with hate, it sends a message that even success, talent, and grace under pressure aren’t always enough to protect you. And that’s not just heartbreaking — it’s unacceptable.

Still, Reese is handling it like she always does: head held high, confidently, locked in. “It is hard to hear,” she admitted, but added, “I’m loved by so many people.” That kind of perspective, especially from a 23-year-old in just her second season, shows exactly why so many fans (and haters) can’t stop watching her. Sky head coach Tyler Marsh echoed the same sentiment to CNN: “Angel’s a winner. Angel’s a competitor, and she wants to be there for her teammates and we’re certainly there for her as well.”

As the league continues its investigation, may Reese’s words remind us why athletes speaking up matters — not just for themselves, but for the culture they’re helping to shape.