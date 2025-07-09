12 Amazon Prime Day Book Deals To Add To Your Reading List 

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

I don’t know about you, but my plans for this summer (and every summer, really) are as follows: lounging on the beach with a good book. And since today is Amazon Prime Day, there’s almost no better time than now to scour the digital shelves for your next summer beach read — even if your TBR list is already a mile-long.

Before you roll your eyes, I’ll acknowledge that it might be hard to pick up a book if you spent the last school year in classes with heavy reading material. So let this be your encouragement. Finding the right book will make reading less of a chore — especially if that book leaves you feeling inspired or seeing the world in a different light. Or maybe that book will have you giggling and kicking your feet at 3 a.m. Don’t worry, I’m not judging.

Whether you’re looking to take up BookTok’s latest recommendation, get sucked into a summer romance, or float into your own bookish fantasy, I’ve curated my own TBR for you to explore this Prime Day. Read on (pun fully intended) for 12 book deals for Amazon Prime Day that you won’t want to miss.

Riverhead Books The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller ($21) This intriguing page-turner was actually Reese Witherspoon’s July ‘21 selection for her book club. Throughout the novel, you spend 24 hours with 50-year-old Elle, a happily married mother of three who visits The Paper Palace every summer with her family. But when she gives into temptation and sneaks off with her oldest friend, Jonas, for a romantic rendezvous, she finds herself torn between the perfect life with her beloved husband, Peter, or the chance to see what could’ve been with her old flame. Talk about a love triangle for the ages. See On Amazon

Kensington An American Beauty by Shana Abe ($7) If you’re a fan of The Gilded Age TV series or just intrigued by the period itself, this is the book for you. Set in 1867 in Richmond, Virginia, the story follows Arabella, a young woman who aspires to a life that’s more than the poverty she was born into. And though she accomplishes this goal by marrying self-made multimillionaire Collis Huntington, she faces new challenges posed by The Four Hundred, an elite circle that believes Arabella must earn her place in society by exhibiting taste, style, and overall impeccable behavior. See On Amazon

Forever Just For The Summer by Abby Jimenez ($16) When unlucky-in-love Justin realizes that a Reddit thread has instigated the widespread belief that every woman he dates meets her soulmate after they break up, he’s determined to give up on romance. But when Emma, a traveling nurse, slides into his DMs and expresses that she has the same problem, they decide to date each other so they can cancel their “curses” out. However, that doesn’t exactly go as planned. See On Amazon

Viking The Midnight Library by Matt Haig ($10) Ever wondered what your life would be like if you hadn’t made that decision? Gone down that career path? Broken up with that person? That’s exactly what Nora Seed experiences when she travels through the Midnight Library, a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains two versions of every individual’s life story. One tells the story of your life as is, while the other book explores the life you could’ve lived if you made a different choice somewhere along the way. See On Amazon

Ballantine Books By Any Other Name by Jodi Picoult ($13) Written in intertwining timelines, this novel follows playwright Melina Green and Emilia Bassano, a ward of English aristocrats and Melina’s ancestor. With both women living in worlds that favor men, it’s increasingly difficult for them to pursue their dreams. It’s a story of ambition, courage, and desire in the face of deep-rooted prejudices. See On Amazon

Bloom Books Story of My Life by Lucy Score ($10) Hazel Hart, a romance novelist, buys a historic home in Story Lake, Pennsylvania in hopes of overcoming her brutal writer’s block. But when she hires Campbell Bishop and his brothers to renovate the house she’s living in, she finds herself swept up in a real-life romance that gives her the inspiration she needs for her novel. See On Amazon

Sourcebooks Landmark The Nantucket Restaurant by Pamela Kelley ($16) When sisters Mandy, Emma, and Jill inherit Mimi’s Place, their grandmother’s restaurant in Nantucket, they learn it was also given to its executive chef, Paul. To achieve their goals of selling the place, they have to work together for a year, renovate the outdated space, and navigate its tight-knit community. See On Amazon

Bloom Books Flawless by Elsie Silver ($7) If grumpy x sunshine is your favorite book trope, look no further than Flawless. When reckless bull rider Rhett faces a major threat to his career, he’s paired with a PR rep named Summer for the season. Despite their tumultuous relationship and numerous disagreements, they find themselves developing strong feelings for each other. See On Amazon

Bloom Books The Complete Twisted Series Set by Ana Huang ($37) Fans of the Twisted series, rejoice! This boxed set made the list of Amazon Prime Day deals. If you’re not familiar with the BookTok-approved series, each book follows four different friends, as well as the heartbreak and burning passion that eventually leads to love… but that’s just putting it mildly. See On Amazon

Poisoned Pen Press The Perfect Son by Freida McFadden ($8) In this thrilling page-turner, Erika’s perfect life unravels when her son, Liam, becomes a suspect in the disappearance of a high school girl. Erika is completely astonished by the news, since this is her seemingly perfect child. But as the evidence mounts, she can’t help but question his innocence. See On Amazon

Doubleday Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus ($10) In the early 1960s, chemist Elizabeth Zott faces discrimination at Hastings Research Institute despite her brilliance. After becoming a single mother, she finds herself as the star of a cooking show, using her scientific knowledge to revolutionize cooking and challenge societal norms. See On Amazon