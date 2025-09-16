Influencer Alix Earle and Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios have been a couple for some time now, but it took a lot for them to get there. From Earle’s vague GRWM TikToks mentioning date nights to moving in together, the pair’s situationship in 2023 had their fans in a frenzy, especially after Berrios’s breakup with TLC star Sofia Culpo. Earle has overall kept a pretty low-key dating history before Berrios, but was previously linked to MLB player Tyler Wade in 2022. Now, Earle and Berrios are a couple that TikTok can’t help but ship, and their relationship timeline shows the ups and downs of it all.

The situationship-turned-relationship had lots of twists and turns, but it resulted most recently in the pair moving in together in April of 2025. The pair is coming up on their two-year anniversary, and fans have lots to look forward to — with Berrios joining the Houston Texans this NFL season and Earle vying for the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing With The Stars Season 34. To find out how they got here, let’s take a look back at their relationship timeline.

March 21, 2023: Earle posts a TikTok GRWM before a Dinner Date

Kicking off fan speculation, Earle posted in a now-deleted TikTok in March of 2023 hinting at a date night with an unnamed man. She mentioned making sushi, someone she “met the other night,” and the video revolved around her getting all glammed up, so fans could only guess what kind of night the TikToker was getting ready for. Now, to be clear, Earle never said she was making sushi with Berrios — she was single and dating at the time.

June 28, 2023: Culpo accuses Berrios of Cheating

After confirming her split from Berrios, The Culpo Sisters star Sofia Culpo said in a now-deleted TikTok that Berrios “making out with another girl” while the two were still together was the reason for their breakup. Though Culpo ended the video wishing every party involved “all the best,” and Berrios and Earle adamantly denied the allegations, it sadly didn’t stop internet trolls from taking the rumor and running with it.

July 12, 2023: Red Carpet Official

While most celeb couples hesitate to hit the red carpet together until things are officially official, the casual couple posed for pictures on the ESPY red carpet together despite sources close to the two confirming they were not an exclusive couple yet.

Nov. 12, 2023: Relationship Confirmed

After months of speculation, during a live taping of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Earle was asked by host Alex Cooper whether she had a boyfriend, which Earle slyly confirmed with a smile on her face. The announcement was met with cheers from the crowd.

Jan. 15, 2024: Earle Supports Berrios at his big game

In Kansas City, Earle stepped out in the freezing cold to cheer on Berrios at a Miami Dolphins game (Berrios’ former team) against the Kansas City Chiefs, marking the first time she came out to support him at a game in person.

Oct. 20, 2024: Earle Supports Berrios after A Season-Ending Injury

After Berrios tore his ACL and had to sit out the end of his season with the Miami Dolphins, Earle didn’t hesitate to show her support for him, stating on her Instagram story, “Day in and day out, you inspire me, and I have no doubt that you will be back and better in no time. Proud to be by your side … I love you.”

Nov. 11, 2024: One-Year Anniversary

The happy couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in a loving Instagram post from Earle that called Berrios her “other half.”

April 7, 2025: Earle moves in with Berrios

@alixearle Life update & more details abt the move in this weeks vlog ♥️ ♬ original sound – Alix Earle

In typical influencer fashion, Earle made a big announcement on TikTok in April that she had moved in with Berrios in Miami. Though she explained that the two wouldn’t be in the Miami house often due to busy schedules and work locations, moving in together is a big step nonetheless.

Now, fans will just have to wait and see whether Earle will make an appearance at one of Berrios’s Houston Texans games after moving in with him in Miami, or whether he’ll be spotted in the Dancing With The Stars crowd when Season 34 airs on Sept. 16.