Alisha Marie & Remi Cruz Are So Close, They “Can Read Each Other’s Minds Now”

As podcasters, content creators, and best friends, Alisha Marie and Remi Cruz don’t mind mixing friendship and business. “We’re stronger friends, so we can read each other’s minds now,” Cruz tells Her Campus in an exclusive interview. The duo is currently on the Spill the Pop: A Juicy Podcast Tour with Simply Pop. “I think the show’s significantly better just because we’re better friends and better podcasters now,” she says.

Podcasting is truly an art form, and it’s one that the Pretty Basic hosts have nailed. Perfecting their work, though — all while keeping the fun and authentic tone that they’re known for — has taken time and practice. “If you watch any of our old content, we were trying to be the best role models versus just being our authentic selves. Even in segments like Pop or Flop, back in the day, we would have been scared to say what we think is a flop,” says Marie.

“Pretty Basic has taught us how to be more vulnerable with our audience on other platforms, as well as the podcast,” Cruz agrees. “There are some days where we want to go deep and talk about friendship breakups or trauma, or we’ll keep it topical, like a funny story. It’s been really fun to be able to be as vulnerable as we want or as fun, girly-pop as we want.”

Courtesy of Simply Pop

Though this isn’t Marie and Cruz’s first time touring, Spill the Pop has already taken on such a different vibe from their previous live shows. “We were so new to podcasting [during our previous tour] that I think it’s just a lot easier now. We’re seasoned veterans at this point,” Cruz says. “It’s such an experience, especially compared to our first tour — our parents helped drive U-Hauls down to San Diego for our shows. It’s been such a treat, and also a treat for the viewers because they get the swag, and they get to try [Simply Pop],” adds Marie.

One of the biggest highlights of the tour for Marie and Cruz has been seeing their audience interact with the event in new ways. “It’s been so fun to see so many people who have attended the first show make their own little TikToks, Reels, recaps — their own content of the show. It’s really fun to see the live user experience,” Cruz says.

Courtesy of Simply Pop

While on tour, Marie and Cruz will be traveling to several cities, including Denver, Miami, and Atlanta, and they plan to make the most of their time on the road. For Cruz, hitting the Atlanta Aquarium is a must. “We have friends everywhere we’re going, so it’s going to be fun making a little trip out of having them show us around the area,” she says.

Though the Spill the Pop tour finale is Aug. 20, Marie and Cruz aren’t going anywhere — they’ve still got lots in store to share on their podcast. “We take it season by season, episode by episode, and see what we feel comfortable with.” Hopefully, that includes some dream guests. For Cruz, that’s Ariana Grande, and Marie says, “I’ve always wanted Hillary Duff.”