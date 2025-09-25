Alice In Borderland is officially back. The show’s third season has been long-awaited, with Season 2 coming out all the way back in late 2022. It’s certainly been a Netflix summer, with new seasons of hits like Ginny and Georgia and Wednesday. The new season of Alice In Borderland is a great finale to this summer’s renewals. The new season follows Usagi’s and Arisu’s return to the Borderlands, an empty Tokyo city where they must compete in games to survive. With the new season, many fans have been wondering if we’ll be seeing any more of the Borderlands with a new season. So, will there be an Alice In Borderland Season 4?

Unfortunately, the show has not been renewed for a fourth season yet. However, the third season only recently came out. Usually, Netflix takes some time to announce renewals. So, in the meantime, fans can look at the past to guess when a renewal announcement could be expected, and how soon a new season could be on our screens.

The show’s first season premiered in 2020, and its second season was announced only two weeks later through Netflix’s YouTube page. The second season, as mentioned, came out in 2022, two years after the first. The announcement of Season 3 came a whole ten months after the second season aired, with Netflix posting cryptic images of cards that, when decoded, read “ALICE THREE” with an official announcement coming the following day. Fans waited another two years after the announcement in 2023 for the third season to drop on Netflix in September 2025. Looking at the patterns, fans could be waiting nearly a year before knowing for sure if the show’s been renewed.

It’s also important to look at the plot to see if there is room in the storytelling for another season. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Alice In Borderland Season 3 follow. The show seems to end quite happily, with Usagi and Arisu’s reunion and the two returning to the real world. However, just before the credits, disaster seems to strike the human world with news of earthquakes happening globally. The show’s final scene shows a new character — a waitress in California — with a name tage reading “Alice.” Clearly, the show ends with much room for a new season. The introduction of “Alice” has also led fans to conjecture that the show, if renewed, may have a new protagonist alongside Usagi and Arisu. Additionally, the location switch to California also suggests that the show could take place more globally now.

So, while no announcement has been made officially, the ending of Alice In Borderland Season 3 certainly gives viewers the impression that a fourth season may be on the way. However, knowing Netflix’s sometimes slow announcements, the wait for official confirmation may last several months. In the meantime, fans can certainly rewatch Season 3, sharpening up their theories for what will happen next.