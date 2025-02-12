‘Alice In Borderland’ Season 3 *Finally* Has A Release Date & It’s Soon

2025 is already turning out to be a *huge* year for TV shows as many of our faves are returning for new seasons. Among those shows making a comeback is Netflix’s Alice In Borderland. The thriller-drama debuted in 2020 and just like Squid Game, this series saw massive success for a non-English language TV show. After Season 2 premiered in 2022, fans couldn’t wait for Alice In Borderland to return for Season 3. Following a very long wait, we finally have a release date for Season 3, and it’s happening soon!

There’s been a lot of talk surrounding Season 3 ever since viral posters were spotted around Japan before Netflix officially confirmed the series’s renewal in September 2023. At the time, Netflix released a statement that read, “With Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya reprising their roles as Arisu and Usagi in Season 3, fans can look forward to witnessing the evolution of their characters in the ever-dangerous landscape of Borderland. Shinsuke Sato’s continued direction will also ensure that the series maintains its trademark intensity and cinematic excellence.”

So what can fans expect from Season 3 of Alice In Borderland, and when will it finally drop on Netflix? Here’s everything we know so far.

When will ‘Alice in borderland’ season 3 be released?

Netflix first confirmed Alice In Borderland‘s return as part of its Next On Netflix 2025 international lineup on Feb. 12. In the video, the streamer announced that the show will be returning in September 2025. Netflix further confirmed Alice In Borderland Season 3’s release on Instagram, along with a first look.

What will Season 3 be about?

According to an updated synopsis from Netflix, Alice In Borderland Season 3 will deliver “an adrenaline-fueled rollercoaster ride as the series continues to explore profound themes of humanity, sacrifice and the pursuit of a meaningful existence.”

So far, there’s much info about Season 3. However, it’s likely that fans will get some answers to some Season 2 questions, including what the Joker card really means. Since the Season 3 announcement included the Joker card, there’s a good chance it’ll make an appearance. Is the Joker card merely a symbol, or will it play a big role in Alice In Borderland‘s overall story? Whatever the case, I’ll definitely be locked in.

Until then, I’ll be rewatching Seasons 1 and 2, so I’m prepared for what Season 3 has in store.