‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

If you watched the entirety of Squid Game Season 2 and were on the edge of your seat with your jaw dropped, you’re not alone. No other show does suspense quite like Squid Game, and Season 2 lived up to the show’s reputation for nail-biting scenes. I was actually sweating watching the players spin on the merry-go-round. Not to mention, the season ended on a MAJOR cliffhanger. After binge-watching all seven episodes of the show, fans are asking: when are we getting Season 3? Luckily, it’s sooner than you might’ve expected.

In July 2024, Netflix announced that Season 3 will premiere in 2025, and will be the last of the series. This is a short turnaround time, considering that there were about three years between the releases of the first and second seasons. According to the show’s creator Hwang Donghyuck, the final season will function like a second part to Season 2, rather than a fully separate Season 3. Additionally, the filming of all remaining episodes for Seasons 2 and 3 happened simultaneously, further alluding to the close link between the seasons. That being said, there’s a good chance that fans will see the rest of the games that weren’t shown in the recent episodes.

So when exactly in 2025 will Season 3 drop? Fans believe that Netflix Korea may have accidentally leaked the exact release date of Season 3 as June 27, 2025, via their YouTube channel. The account posted a Season 3 teaser, featuring the iconic Younghee robot and her new male counterpart Chulsoo, along with the alleged release date. However, the video has since been removed from the account.

Nothing has been made public yet about the cast of Season 3, but we can make some guesses. It seems safe to assume that prominent characters from Season 2 that survived through the last episode will be returning for the final season. This includes Gihun, Inho (Player 001 and The Front Man), Hyunju (Player 120), Yongsik (Player 007), Geumja (Player 149 and Yongsik’s mother), Junhee (Player 222), Myunggi (Player 333), and Daeho (Player 388). Fans were left on a cliffhanger regarding the crew searching on the boat, including Junho, so it’s likely that they will return as well. We were never shown the fate of Noeul (Guard 011) either, so a continuation of her storyline is also a possibility.

Fans have also speculated the addition of a few guest stars for the final season. Rumors have been going around of a Leonardo DiCaprio cameo in Season 3, but Netflix shut this down quickly. Some even guessed that BTS’s V will make an appearance after he wore a guard costume at a 2021 concert and posted a selfie with Lee Jungjae (the actor who plays Gihun).

After the shocking finale of Season 2, the final season is more anticipated than ever. Will Junho find his brother? Will Gihun find out the true identity of The Front Man? It seems like we won’t have to wait that long to find out.