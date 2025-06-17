This Is Not A Drill: Addison Rae Is Going On Tour

Yes, you read that right: Addison Rae is going on tour. On June 17, pop’s newest princess took to Instagram to announce her first-ever tour, The Addison Tour, and fans are losing it. (Me, I’m fans.) After dropping her debut album Addison on June 6, the TikToker-turned-musician has been taking over. And if you’re looking for the run-down on all of the deets, then you’ve come to the right place.

Rae recently teased a tour on a June 11 episode of Jake Shane’s podcast Therapuss, but she made it official on social media the morning of June 17. Alongside a black and white photo of Rae (which gives major Britney Spears Circus vibes), the tour announcement features tour stops spanning from Europe, to the U.S., to Australia. “THE ADDISON TOUR IS REALLY REAL!!!!!! I can’t believe I get to sing and dance for you (and with you) this Fall,” Rae wrote. “Are you coming? 🎀🌷🍭💕⚖️💎”

Fans quickly flooded the comments with support and excitement. One fan wrote, “Best day of my life,” and the official Addison Rae HQ commented, “this is gonna change lives.” And, I mean, are they wrong?

The tour doesn’t officially kick off until Fall 2025, but in the meantime, here’s what we know about The Addison Tour — from the dates, to the ticket info, and anything else you might need to remember. (Psst: Bookmark this post, I’ll be updating it when new info drops, BTW.)

The Addison Tour Tickets & Pre-sale:

Miss Addison does not play, y’all. Pre-sale for The Addison Tour starts on June 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time on her website — but you can sign up for a code, like, RN. Aside from that, general sale for The Addison Tour starts on June 20 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

The Addison Tour Dates & Stops:

The Addison Rae world domination is real. Starting Aug. 26, the pop star will be playing 24 shows across three continents:

Aug. 26: Dublin, Ireland

Aug. 28: Manchester, England

Aug. 30: London, England

Sept. 2: Paris, France

Sept. 4: Brussels, Belgium

Sept. 5: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sept. 7: Berlin, Germany

Sept. 8: Cologne, Germany

Sept. 22: Austin, Texas

Sept. 25: Dallas, Texas

Sept. 27: Nashville, Tennessee

Sept. 28: Atlanta, Georgia

Sept. 30: Washington, D.C.

Oct. 1: Brooklyn, New York

Oct. 5: Boston, Massachusetts

Oct. 7: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Oct. 8: Toronto, Ontario

Oct. 10: Chicago, Illinois

Oct. 13: Denver, Colorado

Oct. 16: Oakland, California

Oct. 19: Los Angeles, California

Nov. 11: Melbourne, Australia

Nov. 14: Brisbane, Australia

Nov. 17: Sydney, Australia

