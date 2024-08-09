The Meaning Behind Addison Rae’s “Diet Pepsi” Gives Major Flirty Energy

We have a new pop girlie and it’s none other than Addison Rae.

On Aug. 9, Rae released her latest synth-single “Diet Pepsi” — her debut with Columbia Records — and the accompanying music video. Ahead of the song’s release, Rae teased her new music era by sending soda tabs and Polaroids via snail mail and making a July 31 tweet that read, “I don’t do coke. I much prefer Diet Pepsi!”

Rae has been headed into this new era since her collaboration with Charli XCX on the remix of “Von dutch” from the iconic Brat album, and her August 2023 release of her EP, AR. To put it simply, Rae is quickly becoming an “it girl” in pop music and we’re living for it. Now that her new song is out and being eaten up by fans, we can’t help but wonder: what do the lyrics of “Diet Pepsi” even mean? Let’s break them down.

In the first verse, Rae describes being young and in love. She sings, “My boy’s a winner, he loves the game / My lips reflect off his cross gold chain / I like the way he’s telling me / My ass looks good in these ripped blue jeans / My cheeks are red like cherries in the spring.The last line of the verse seems to be a nod to her 2023 single “2 die 4,” which features Charli XCX. “Body’s a work of art you’d die to see,” Rae sings.

This lusty song lyrics go on to describe Rae “losing [her] innocence” in the backseat of her partner’s car and “young lust,” as sung in the pre-chorus. In the chorus, Rae sings, “When we drive in your car, I’m your baby (So sweet) / Losing all my innocence in the backseat / Say you love, say you love, say you love me (Love me) / Losing all my innocence in the backseat.”

In the second verse, Rae sings about the rule-breaking, electric nature of young lust. “Break all the rules ‘til we get caught / Fog up the windows in the parking lot / Summer love (Ah, ah), sexy / Sitting on his lap, sippin’ Diet Pepsi / I write my name with lipstick on your chest / I leave a mark so you know I’m the best.”

Since its release, fans have been taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share just how obsessed they are with Rae’s new song.

addison rae just understands the pop genre on a fundamental level and diet pepsi is instant pop bible pic.twitter.com/iYkW2Tv1gt — ras ali (@rasalistair) August 9, 2024

diet pepsi will be my most listened song of 2024 im so obsessed — livia (@90sadds) August 8, 2024

addison rae did her BIG ONE with diet pepsi like shes really taking the pop girlies by storm this sound is so beautiful — 니아 !! nia⁷ ‎•๑♡՞ (@armysfilterr) August 9, 2024

making addison rae’s “diet pepsi” music video my new personality pic.twitter.com/88wuPgiyjb — yelena ˚୨୧⋆ (@scuderialena) August 9, 2024

kinda the best song of all time if you really think about it #DietPepsi https://t.co/QbHETQFSbw — mf starboy (@ethanspoints) August 9, 2024

What says steamy girl summer like Rae’s iconic new single?