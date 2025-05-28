If you’re looking for a new pop album to soundtrack your hot girl summer, Addison Rae’s got you covered. It’s official: Addison Rae’s Addison album is hitting your headphones this summer — and it’s happening sooner than you probably think.

Addison is Rae’s upcoming self-titled debut album. Fans have been anticipating Rae’s first album since the release of her sultry single, “Diet Pepsi,” last August. Following “Diet Pepsi,” Rae continued to release a string of dreamy dance-pop promotional singles for Addison, including “Aquamarine,” “High Fashion,” and “Headphones On.” As if these replay-worthy tracks weren’t enough of a tease, Rae joined Arca onstage at Coachella earlier this year, sporting the words “June 6” written on her underwear beneath her sheer dress. Fans (correctly) speculated this date to be related to the release of Addison. Here’s everything we know about the highly anticipated record.

When will Addison be released?

On April 23, 10 days after her iconic appearance with Arca at Coachella, Rae took to her social media to announce that Addison will officially be released on June 6. She’s definitely going to be a favorite, fresh sound on this year’s summer playlists.

The Addison Tracklist

Rae shared the official Addison tracklist on her Instagram on May 20 in a creative video that kept the spirit of her Coachella undie tease alive. In the video, she reveals each track as she goes through a rack of underwear, each one printed with a song title. On May 22, she posted the official back cover of the album on her Instagram, which also featured the track list. Aside from the previously released singles, the eye-catching new song titles include “New York,” “Money Is Everything,” “Lost & Found,” “Life’s No Fun Through Clear Waters,” “In The Rain,” “Times Like These,” and “Fame Is A Gun.” Rae also showed one hanger without a pair of underwear on it at the end of the video, possibly teasing a surprise song.

What fans can expect from Addison

Since her music career began in 2021, Rae hasn’t shied away from getting personal in her music, and it seems that Addison will be no exception. In her Instagram post announcing the album, Rae shared in her caption that Addison is “a mirror. A deep desperation and desire to understand myself better. A true collection of my proudest work yet.” It’s safe to assume that Addison will see Rae getting confessional and confrontational with herself in her lyrics.

Choosing to self-title the album also speaks volumes about how personal these songs are for Rae: it’s short, simple, and suggests Rae is putting herself out before her audience in a way she hasn’t before. It’s also reminiscent of her 2023 debut EP, AR, which is self-titled in its own sense.