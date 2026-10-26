Here’s An ‘ACOTAR’ Refresher Before ‘Splintered Harmony,’ & 6 Questions We Still Need Answered

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for the A Court of Thorns and Roses book series and the Crescent City book series follow. As fans of Sarah J. Maas’s epic universe eagerly await the release of A Court of Splintered Harmony, questions, theories (and, unfortunately, leaks) have had the internet in a frenzy. When Maas announced the release of books six and seven back in August 2026, everyone began their re-reads of books one through five immediately, because how else were we supposed to remember what happened in the ACOTAR universe? The last time a book in the series was published was in 2021, and it’s been a really long time since many fans have even picked up the series.

Now, with the release of both books within months of each other (and book eight also confirmed to be released at some point in 2027), fans have their questions ready, and are somewhat emotionally prepared for what comes next. Thanks to SJM, we know that ACOSH features not one, not two, but seven POVs, which include: Feyre, Cassian, Nesta, Lucien, Gwyn, Mor, and Azriel. But before we get into the most-demanded questions fans want answered, let’s do a small refresher on A Court of Silver Flames, the last release in the series.

Where Did ACOTAR Leave Off? A Refresher On A Court Of Silver Flames

A Court of Silver Flames follows Nesta, the oldest Archeron sister, and her romance with Rhys’s general (and lovable goofball) Cassian. Nesta is a textbook oldest daughter: She loves to read (specifically smut), and has a classic case of RBF. When her father dies in the war, she shuts down emotionally and takes responsibility for the event, as she feels she could have done something to prevent it. When the book picks up, she’s revealed to be constantly drinking, sleeping around, and generally giving zero care about the world around her.

As we learn more about Nesta through the book, it is revealed that the reason she was constantly doing those things was so she could get a handle on her seemingly endless well of power — power stolen from the cauldron when she was made.

Everyone remembers when Nesta and Elain were made in ACOWAR: Elain came out of the cauldron first, more beautiful than ever, and Nesta went in fighting, swearing to avenge herself and her sister against the King of Hybern. She came out of the cauldron with an inescapable amount of power.

Through the events of the book, it is revealed that Nesta is, essentially, death in fae form because of the power she’s stolen, and that’s why she’d been struggling so much. The only person who seemed to want to give Nesta a chance and fight for her to be better was — you guessed it — Cassian.

Eventually, Nesta reconnects with the world, thanks to him and two new friends, Gwyn and Emerie. The three friends become Valkyries when they complete the Rite (the Illyrian fight to become a soldier, traditionally done only among males), beating out all of the competitors fighting.

Through Nesta’s eyes, we also catch up with Feyre, who is pregnant and forced to give birth to her son, Nyx, early because her body can’t birth an Illyrian baby. Nesta gives up much of her power to save her sister, Rhys, and the baby’s life.

At the end of the book, Nesta accepts Cassian as her mate after much denial, and the book ends with a more healed Nesta as she spends time with her sisters. Nesta makes an appearance in the third Crescent City novel as well, alongside Azriel, but that’s another deep dive entirely. Now that we’re all caught up (in most parts), let’s get to the questions that fans want answered from ACOSH!

Who Has All of the Dread Trove Objects?

Even though Nesta sacrificed the majority of the power she gained when she was made from the Cauldron, she is still the only character confirmed to be able to wield all of the Dread Trove objects at once. All three objects are safely locked away under her direction through the Inner Circle. Safe to say the Night Court has everything well in hand.

What’s Going On With Koschei?

Remember the evil guy who put the curse on Vassa at the behest of the human queens? Koschei is one of the three death gods who live in Prythian, and he is bound by magic that keeps him contained to a small lake somewhere on the continent. Known among the fae as “Koschei the deathless,” he is the older sibling of twins, The Weaver and The Bone Carver, who died in the battle against the King of Hybern. Now, he’s scheming to get out of his lake prison. Readers don’t know exactly what’s going to happen, but it’s pretty obvious he’s going to be this arc’s Big Bad.

What Will Happen With Lucien, Vassa, & Jurian?

Lucien, Vassa, and Jurian are the outcasts of their respective groups, and they live together in the human lands. Vassa is still under a curse to turn into a firebird during the day, woman by night, and Jurian is seen as the odd one out amongst humans. Lucien is also the heir to the Day Court, a fact that is currently unknown to him, but known to Feyre and Rhys. Will they finally tell him the truth? It is unclear how these characters’ dynamic really molds together, but one thing is for sure: We’re definitely going to see more of it in the books.

Will We Learn More about Mor?

Mor is one of the fan-favorite characters, and we haven’t learned very much about her since her introduction in ACOMAF. Fans have been speculating for years that her powers are stronger than we were led to believe, but there have barely been any inklings of POVs written from her perspective to allow us to understand her. Now that we know we’re getting her POV in this book, we’re going to be able to (hopefully) solve some of the mysteries surrounding her character. It is also obvious that she’s attracted to Emerie, one of Nesta’s friends. Will we see more of their relationship as well?

Will The Nature of Lucien & Elain’s Relationship Change?

When Lucien was found to be the mate of Elain, she was in shock and grieving. Their relationship has barely progressed over the books, with Elain not really wanting anything to do with him (at all) and Lucien trying everything in his power to bond with her. Elain has neither accepted nor denied the mating bond, which leaves the two of them at a standstill, but it is also glaringly obvious that she isn’t attracted to him. However, that could change.

Will Azriel End Up With Gwyn or Elain?

This is arguably the biggest question that fans want answered, and everyone has been dying to know exactly who the final bat boy is going to end up with. After spending centuries pining over Mor, Azriel’s attention is taken by Elain, who also seems to find peace whenever she’s around him (read his bonus chapter at the end of ACOSF — it’s very telling). Rhysand refuses to let him act on his feelings toward her, though.

It’s hinted at in the same bonus chapter that Azriel is intrigued by Gwyn, but it’s hard to say whether or not he is actually attracted to her yet. Through ACOSF, it’s obvious based on Gwyn’s interactions with the shadowsinger that she might have a thing for him, but again, those two haven’t been around each other enough for Azriel to develop any feelings for her.

Long story short, Azriel is a professional yearner (and a freak in bed, according to SJM) who may have just found himself in a love triangle. The real question is, who will he choose to pursue?

A Court of Splintered Harmony hits bookshelves on Oct. 27. And if readers don’t get answers now, there’s always January with A Court of Forgotten Melody!