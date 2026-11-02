Spoiler alert: Spoilers for the ACOTAR series (including Splintered Harmony) follow. Now that Sarah J. Maas’s A Court of Splintered Harmony is out in the world, fans everywhere have been feeling all the feels — from shock and confusion to rage and excitement at the book’s ending. Theories have been circling the internet ever since readers finished the sixth novel, and honestly, most have more questions than answers. The internet’s favorite place to deliberate theories is Reddit, and it’s bursting with theories about book seven, A Court Of Forgotten Melody, which comes out on Jan. 12, 2027. Why are Azriel’s shadows afraid of Elain? When is Lucien going to find out that Helion is his father? Is Elain dead?
A small recap of where everyone left off at the end of Splintered Harmony: Elain and Azriel were caught in bed together by Lucien, who then decided that he was done helping the Night Court. Elain decides to go with Mor to Vallahan to help with negotiations because she’s tired of being left out, and she wants to contribute more to helping her sisters and possibly using her gifts. (If we don’t get an Elain POV next book, I will be shocked.) None of the Inner Circle knows that she’s left yet.
Nesta, who has been practicing winnowing and using more of her Cauldron-given gifts, winnowed herself into the prison with Gwydion, one of the legendary swords that Bryce Quinlan had brought with her from her world. Upon entering the prison, the sword disappeared.
So, what happens from here? Here are seven compelling theories about ACOTAR 7 from Reddit.
- The Archeron Sisters Are Witches
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There’s been a lot of discourse recently about the bargain Papa Archeron made with Koschei to free Vassa. What if his children’s lineage had something to do with his sway over the old god?
- The Mating Bond Can Be Wrong
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This one is one of my personal favorites. SJM said it herself when she did her Call Her Daddy interview back in March that there are different levels to mating bonds (and in a tweet from 2015, she also said that it is possible to have more than one mate!)
- Gwyn Is A Lightsinger
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If Gwyn is a lightsinger, it would make a lot of sense as to why Azriel’s shadows are extremely attracted to her energy, and her voice. That would make Gwyn the yin to Azriel’s yang, which would be an interesting dynamic to explore.
- Elain’s POV Will Be Central To A Court Of Forgotten Melody
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Splintered Harmony was pretty heavily focused on Azriel, and the only character we really haven’t seen anything from is Elain. Maybe it’s because she knows too much, or she’s still in a position of healing from all of her trauma (and boy, does my girl have a lot).
This theory also ties in to the cover of the last book being purple. And since ACOTAR 8 hasn’t been announced yet with a title (or cover), we can only speculate — but if it’s the case, then the probability of Elriel endgame is significantly higher.
- Elain Got Body-Swapped In The Cauldron
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This is a pretty heavy theory, but is it possible that Maeve and Elain somehow switched places? Is it possible that SJM is setting up a ToG and ACOTAR crossover? A girl can dream…
- Why Azriel & Mor Have Never Addressed Azriel’s Feelings
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Is it possible that somehow Mor and Azriel are mates, and the cauldron also got it wrong? Considering Mor is still in the closet as a bisexual and she has no interest in Azriel like that (confirmed), why have they just never talked about it? And do his shadows know? We can only wonder…