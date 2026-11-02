Spoiler alert: Spoilers for the ACOTAR series (including Splintered Harmony) follow. Now that Sarah J. Maas’s A Court of Splintered Harmony is out in the world, fans everywhere have been feeling all the feels — from shock and confusion to rage and excitement at the book’s ending. Theories have been circling the internet ever since readers finished the sixth novel, and honestly, most have more questions than answers. The internet’s favorite place to deliberate theories is Reddit, and it’s bursting with theories about book seven, A Court Of Forgotten Melody, which comes out on Jan. 12, 2027. Why are Azriel’s shadows afraid of Elain? When is Lucien going to find out that Helion is his father? Is Elain dead?

A small recap of where everyone left off at the end of Splintered Harmony: Elain and Azriel were caught in bed together by Lucien, who then decided that he was done helping the Night Court. Elain decides to go with Mor to Vallahan to help with negotiations because she’s tired of being left out, and she wants to contribute more to helping her sisters and possibly using her gifts. (If we don’t get an Elain POV next book, I will be shocked.) None of the Inner Circle knows that she’s left yet.

Nesta, who has been practicing winnowing and using more of her Cauldron-given gifts, winnowed herself into the prison with Gwydion, one of the legendary swords that Bryce Quinlan had brought with her from her world. Upon entering the prison, the sword disappeared.

So, what happens from here? Here are seven compelling theories about ACOTAR 7 from Reddit.

Bloomsbury Publishing