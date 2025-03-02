Fans Are Cackling Over The Academy Calling Benny Blanco “Bad Bunny” On X

On March 2, the 2025 Oscars brought together the biggest names in Hollywood — including two of the most-talked-about during the course of this awards season: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. After a year of attending multiple red carpet events together, it’s safe to say that Gomez and Blanco were one of this year’s top red carpet couples. But a moment on social media had fans going even more wild over the couple — The Academy accidentally called Benny Blanco “Bad Bunny” in a post on X.

As fans were excited to see Gomez and Blanco photographed together on the red carpet, there was a major typo from The Academy on their post showcasing the couple’s arrival. While The Academy’s official X account tweeted the couple arriving at the event, The Academy had tweeted that Gomez showed up with singer Bad Bunny, rather than correctly attributing Benny Blanco. Fans immediately caught onto the typo, and began flooding the Academy’s tweets to let them know about the hilarious mishap. Minutes later, the tweet was edited to reflect Blanco’s name.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Even though this was a mishap on the official Academy account, fans of Gomez found the typo hilarious and immediately ran to X to make memes about the whole situation. The fans had the time of their lives in The Academy’s comments, and can you blame them? We love a good laugh during a hectic awards season.

They tweeted ‘Selena Gomez and Bad Bunny’ with their whole chest I’m screaming lmfaooooo — Tina Bean (Go-Birds Version) 🦅✨ (@cuddlybaer11) March 3, 2025

Everyone saw that Selena Gomez and Bad Bunny post of the Academy? — cons (@n1nasayers) March 3, 2025

the academy Posting Selena Gomez and Bad Bunny instead of benny blanco #Oscars pic.twitter.com/UHZdHYnGft — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) March 3, 2025

Even though the mistake made the rounds on the internet, Gomez and Blanco spent the awards ceremony together hand-in-hand, celebrating all of the wins on Hollywood’s most glamorous night. Since announcing their engagement in 2024, Blanco has shown up to support Gomez throughout her promotional tour for Emilia Pérez, showing up by her side during the 2024 Golden Globes, and fans have been obsessing over the appreciation both have for each other. Gomez and Blanco’s appearance at the 2025 Oscars was no different.

The pair appeared on screen all throughout Oscars night, giving standing ovations to Gomez’s co-star, Zoe Saldaña. Despite the typo, they’ve definitely become one of Gen Zers favorite couples to see, and we can’t help but hype them up at awards shows together.