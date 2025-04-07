Is ‘A Wall Of Ocean’ From ‘The White Lotus’ A Real Book?

Season 3 of The White Lotus was full of memorable characters — and, personally, the Ratliff family has lived in my mind rent-free for weeks. From the monastery to that wild ~brotherly bonding~ scene, the Ratliff family went through it. So, it’s no wonder that some family members took up some reading to quell their brains during their trip, especially Lochlan. But is his read of choice, A Wall Of Ocean, a real book?

If you want to enter your enlightened era like Lochlan and pick up a copy for yourself, then you’re out of luck. As it turns out, A Wall Of Ocean isn’t actually a real book at all. The only actual copy is in Lochlan’s hands — and we know where those have been. (Cue my thousand-mile stare.)

But the presence of A Wall Of Ocean isn’t purely decorative, though. Some fans believe that the book’s title foreshadowed Lochlan’s fruit-induced near-death experience, where envisioned himself struggling underwater to reach the surface as he passed out.

Additionally, the title could also be referencing a tsunami, which is a motif that appears specifically with the Ratliff family. Not only are tsunamis mentioned (and dreamed about) in the literal sense, but they’re also a symbol of the family’s overall storyline throughout the season. While on vacation, the family’s lives are continuously crashing down around them, much like the crashing of a massive, life-altering wave: Saxton’s ego, Piper’s future plans, Tim’s career, Lochlan’s innocence, and (OFC) Victoria’s missing Lorazepam.

So, if you’re looking for a White Lotus-inspired vacation read, A Wall Of Ocean isn’t in the cards. However, it’s worth noting that many of the other books that the characters read are real. Regardless of the book you pick, I just hope your trip is a little less eventful than the Ratliff’s — and that’s a blessing, bestie.