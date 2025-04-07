Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
is a wall of ocean a real book white lotus?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
is a wall of ocean a real book white lotus?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
HBO
Culture > Entertainment

Is ‘A Wall Of Ocean’ From ‘The White Lotus’ A Real Book?

Julianna Marie

Season 3 of The White Lotus was full of memorable characters — and, personally, the Ratliff family has lived in my mind rent-free for weeks. From the monastery to that wild ~brotherly bonding~ scene, the Ratliff family went through it. So, it’s no wonder that some family members took up some reading to quell their brains during their trip, especially Lochlan. But is his read of choice, A Wall Of Ocean, a real book?

If you want to enter your enlightened era like Lochlan and pick up a copy for yourself, then you’re out of luck. As it turns out, A Wall Of Ocean isn’t actually a real book at all. The only actual copy is in Lochlan’s hands — and we know where those have been. (Cue my thousand-mile stare.)

But the presence of A Wall Of Ocean isn’t purely decorative, though. Some fans believe that the book’s title foreshadowed Lochlan’s fruit-induced near-death experience, where envisioned himself struggling underwater to reach the surface as he passed out.

Additionally, the title could also be referencing a tsunami, which is a motif that appears specifically with the Ratliff family. Not only are tsunamis mentioned (and dreamed about) in the literal sense, but they’re also a symbol of the family’s overall storyline throughout the season. While on vacation, the family’s lives are continuously crashing down around them, much like the crashing of a massive, life-altering wave: Saxton’s ego, Piper’s future plans, Tim’s career, Lochlan’s innocence, and (OFC) Victoria’s missing Lorazepam.

@varietymagazine

#TheWhiteLotus star Jason Isaacs on the future of the Ratliff family: “They’ll have to get jobs.”

♬ original sound – Variety

So, if you’re looking for a White Lotus-inspired vacation read, A Wall Of Ocean isn’t in the cards. However, it’s worth noting that many of the other books that the characters read are real. Regardless of the book you pick, I just hope your trip is a little less eventful than the Ratliff’s — and that’s a blessing, bestie.

julianna (she/her) is an associate editor at her campus where she oversees the wellness vertical and all things sex and relationships, wellness, mental health, astrology, and gen-z. during her undergraduate career at chapman university, julianna's work appeared in as if magazine and taylor magazine. additionally, her work as a screenwriter has been recognized and awarded at film festivals worldwide. when she's not writing burning hot takes and spilling way too much about her personal life online, you can find julianna anywhere books, beers, and bands are.