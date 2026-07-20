Nothing beats the exhilaration and camaraderie of the world coming together for the 2026 FIFA World Cup: cheering for your country, screaming at the refs from your living room, complaining that your team never wins, and falling in love with players from the opposing side (Erling Haaland, I’ve grown quite fond of you). But now it’s over; Spain claimed the win for the second time, Lamine Yamal showed us that we all should have our lives together by 19, and BTS performed at the halftime show — you know, a little something for everybody. So, now it’s time to pack it in and wait another four years, right? Wrong. The countdown to the 10th edition of the Women’s World Cup is on, and it’s less than a year away.

The last Women’s World Cup took place in 2023 in Australia and New Zealand (which Spain won, meaning the men’s team’s 2026 win is actually the country’s second FIFA World Cup win in a row). A whopping 1,978,274 people in total attended those games, with an average of 14.12 million viewers watching from home per game and a total of 222.02 million watching the final — (so, when someone says that “no one cares about women’s soccer,” just know that’s an extremely incorrect statement). With that in mind, expectations for the 2027 cup are extremely high.

Here’s everything to know about the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

When and Where is the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

The 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be hosted in Brazil from June 24 to July 25, 2027, with 64 matches in eight host cities: Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and São Paulo. (Fun fact: This will be the first time the Women’s World Cup will be hosted in South America.)

What Teams Will be Playing?

The 2026 Women’s World Cup will consist of 32 teams, with 14 of those teams having already secured their spots (Brazil, Australia, China PR, Japan, Korea DPR, Korea Republic, the Philippines, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, Denmark, France, Germany, and Spain). By the end of 2026, 15 of the remaining 18 spots will be confirmed, and the final three will be determined by the results of the inter-confederation playoffs in February 2027.

Will The USWNT Be At The 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

Qualification for the U.S. Women’s National Team begins in November, when the team faces El Salvador in the quarterfinals of their respective confederation, CONCACAF.

While nothing is set in stone, the chances of the the USWNT making it to the World Cup are high. While reigning champ Spain is currently ranked No. 1 by FIFA, USA has won the tournament four times — more than any other country!

Where Can I Watch the 2027 Women’s World Cup?

Netflix will be the exclusive home of the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the United States and Canada for both the 2027 and 2031 games. For fans across the U.K. and Europe, the BBC and ITV are set to broadcast as well.