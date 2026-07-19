On July 19, Argentina and Spain went head-to-head in the World Cup Final match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. But for someone like me — who knows no rules of soccer or any players besides Messi — the real game was the World Cup Final halftime show. The performance featured Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy, The Muppets (yes, really), and of course, BTS. If you’re already dying to play BTS’s World Cup Final performance on repeat, I got you here with the video.

BTS — made up of Jung Kook, Jimin, V, Suga, RM, Jin, and J-Hope — has finally made their comeback after taking a hiatus for the members to perform their mandatory military service. Now, in 2026, they have a brand new album, ARIRANG, and have embarked on a new world tour of the same name. While the tour kicked off in April in South Korea, the group was able to take the day off from their performances to attend and perform at the World Cup Final match in New Jersey.

The halftime show kicked off with Madonna singing her hit “Music,” followed by an iconic set from The Muppets. After that portion, BTS took to the pitch to sing their tried-and-true “Dynamite,” with the members all coordinated in red, white, and black looks. (I don’t know about you, but I think I need Jimin’s BTS jersey.)

BTS performing “DYNAMITE” at the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show. ⚽️



BTS AT WORLD CUP 2026#BTSxWORLDCUP2026#BTSHALFTIMESHOW pic.twitter.com/TPUiRVpsrf — BTS Daily⁷ (@btsdaily77) July 19, 2026

After BTS’s portion of the performance, other A-list artists including Justin Bieber and Shakira closed out the 11-minute event. The show also featured the PS22 Chorus of Staten Island, who performed with Coldplay — and The Muppets (yes, again) — to highlight the show’s support for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

Ahead of the halftime show, BTS addressed the ARMY from backstage at the final match. “We’re so excited to be part of the first-ever World Cup Final halftime show happening today. Today is a special moment that brings together music, football, and impact for a bigger purpose. This show helps support education for children around the world. We are so proud to be a part of this meaningful event. Thank you to everyone who has supported the children. We can’t wait to share this moment with all of you.”

After this performance, BTS will continue on their ARIRANG World Tour, and thankfully, they don’t have to go far. The group’s next shows will take place on Aug. 1 and 2 at the same venue they performed at for the World Cup — MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. They’ll make their way through six U.S. cities and Toronto, Canada, before they head to South America this fall.

BTS’s hiatus was a long one, and TBH, I’m just happy we don’t have to live in a world without BTS anymore. If you need me, I’ll be watching the group’s World Cup performance on repeat for the next week, and shopping all of their epic looks.