The day is here, y’all: 2026 Grammy nominations day. Whether your fav got noticed by the Recording Academy or snubbed, it’s one of the biggest days in music every year. And this seems to be the year of Gen Z, with plenty of nominations going to some of Gen Z’s top artists (as well as artists who are not from this generation but are still beloved by Gen Z), from Billie Eilish (who just earned her sixth Song of the Year nom!), Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Justin Bieber. (For those who might be wondering where Taylor Swift’s nominations are, this Grammy’s cycle only includes music released between Aug. 31, 2024, and Aug. 30, 2025, so The Life of a Showgirl will have to wait til next year.)

Beyond the already-established artists, plenty of new, young artists who have already made a name for themselves among Gen Z are now getting their well-deserved recognition from the Academy. KATSEYE, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, Sombr, and Addison Rae all earned Best New Artist nominations in what’s going to be a highly anticipated category.

The Grammys ceremony will take place on Feb. 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and will broadcast live on CBS and stream on Paramount, starting at 5 p.m. EST. And if you were already excited to watch one of your favs walk away with the prize, this Grammys night will be extra interesting thanks to two new categories being introduced this year: Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover.

So, to summon up this year’s list nominees, let me say a quick “Abracadabra,” and get into the 2026 Grammys nominations.

Album of the Year

Bad Bunny – DeBí TiRaR MáS FOToS

Justin Bieber – Swag

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice – Let God Sort Em Out

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia

Record of the Year

Bad Bunny – “DtMF”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Billie Eilish – “Wildflower”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – “Luther”

Chappell Roan – “The Subway”

Rosé, Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Song of the Year

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Rosé, Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Bad Bunny – “DtMF”

HUNTR/X: Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – “Luther”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Billie Eilish – “Wildflower”

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber – Swag

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Teddy Swims – I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber – “Daisies”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Lady Gaga – “Disease”

Chappell Roan – “The Subway”

Lola Young – “Messy”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – “Defying Gravity”

HUNTR/X: Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden” (From KPop Demon Hunters)

Katseye – “Gabriela”

Rosé, Bruno Mars – “APT.”

SZA with Kendrick Lamar – “30 for 30”

Best Dance Pop Recording

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – “Bluest Flame”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Zara Larsson – “Midnight Sun”

Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching” (from F1® The Movie)

PinkPatheress – “Illegal”

Best Rap Album

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice – Let God Sort Em Out

GloRilla – Glorious

JID – God Does Like Ugly

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia

Best R&B Album

Givēon – Beloved

Coco Jones – Why Not More?

Ledisi – The Crown

Teyana Taylor – Escape Room

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Best R&B Performance

Justin Bieber – “Yukon”

Chris Brown featuring Bryson Tyler – “It Depends”

Kehlani – “Folded”

Leon Thomas – “Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)”

Summer Walker – “Heart of a Woman”

Best Rock Album

Deftones – Private Music

Haim – I Quit

Linkin Park – From Zero

Turnstile – Never Enough

Yungblud – Idols

Best Rock Song

Nine Inch Nails – “As Alive as You Need Me to Be”

Sleep Token – “Caramel”

Hayley Williams – “Glum”

Turnstile – “Never Enough”

Yungblud – “Zombie”

Best Alternative Music Album

Bon Iver – Sable, Fable

The Cure – Songs of a Lost World

Tyler, the Creator – Don’t Tap the Glass

Wet Leg – Moisturizer

Hayley Williams – Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party

Best Metal Performance

Dream Theater – “”Night Terror”

Ghost – “Lachryma”

Sleep Token – “Emergence”

Spiritbox – “Soft Spine”

Turnstile – “Birds”

Best Traditional Country Album

Charley Crockett – Dollar a Day

Lukas Nelson – American Romance

Willie Nelson – Oh What a Beautiful World

Margo Price – Hard Headed Woman

Zach Top – Ain’t in It for My Health

Best Contemporary Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini – Patterns

Tyler Childers – Snipe Hunter

Eric Church – Evangeline vs. The Machine

Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken

Miranda Lambert – Postcards From Texas

Best Country Solo Performance

Tyler Childers – “Nose to the Grindstone”

Shaboozey – “Good News”

Chris Stapleton – “Bas as I Used to Be” (From the F1® The Movie)

Zach Top – “I Never Lie”

Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo”

Best Americana Album

Jon Batiste – Big Money

Larkin Poe – Bloom

Willie Nelson – Last Leaf on the Tree

Molly Tuttle – So Long Little Miss Sunshine

Jesse Welles – Middle

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Best Music Film

Devo – Devo

Raye – Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Diane Warren – Relentless

John Williams – Music by John Williams

Pharrell Williams – Piece by Piece

Best Song for Written Media

Nine Inch Nails – “As Alive as I Need to Be” (from Tron:Ares)

HUNTR/X: Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden” (from Kpop Demon Hunters)

Miles Caton – “I Lied to You” (from Sinners)

Elton John, Brandi Carlile – “Never Too Late” (from Elton John: Never Too Late)

Jayme Lawson – “Pale, Pale Moon” (From Sinners)

Rod Wave – “Sinners” (From Sinners)

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (including film and television)

John Powell, composer – How to Train Your Dragon

Theodore Shapiro, composer – Severance: Season 2

Ludwig Göransson, composer – Sinners

John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers – Wicked

Kris Bowers, composer – The Wild Robot

Best Musical Theater Album

Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Gypsy

Just in Time

Maybe Happy Ending

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Kirk Franklin – “Do It Again”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend – “Church”

Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts – “Still (Live)”

Pastor Mike Jr. – “Amen”

Cece Winans featuring Shirley Caesa – “Come Jesus Come”

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny – DeBí TiRAR MáS FOToS

J Balvin – Mixteip

Feid – Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado

Nicki Nicole – Naiki

Trueno – EUB Deluxe

Yandel – Sinfónico (En Vivo)

Best Música Mexicana Album (inclusing Tejano)

Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera – Mala Mia

Grupo Frontera – Y Lo Que Viene

Paola Jara – Sin Rodeos

Carín León – Palabra De To’s (Seca)

Bobby Pulido – Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo)

Best Latin Pop Album

Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra

Andrés Cepeda – Bogotá (Deluxe)

Karol G – Tropicoqueta

Natalia Lafourcade – Cancionera

Alejandro Sanz – ¿Y ahora qué?

Best African Music Performance

Burna Boy – “Love”

Davido featuring Omah Lay – “With You”

Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin – “Hope & Love”

Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid – “Gimme Dat”

Tyla – “Push 2 Start”

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Queen Sheba – A Hurricane in Heels: Healed People Don’t Act Like That (partially recorded live at City Winery & other places)

Marc Marcel – Black Shaman

Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton – Pages

Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends – Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople

Mad Skillz – Words For Days Vol. 1