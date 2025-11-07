The day is here, y’all: 2026 Grammy nominations day. Whether your fav got noticed by the Recording Academy or snubbed, it’s one of the biggest days in music every year. And this seems to be the year of Gen Z, with plenty of nominations going to some of Gen Z’s top artists (as well as artists who are not from this generation but are still beloved by Gen Z), from Billie Eilish (who just earned her sixth Song of the Year nom!), Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Justin Bieber. (For those who might be wondering where Taylor Swift’s nominations are, this Grammy’s cycle only includes music released between Aug. 31, 2024, and Aug. 30, 2025, so The Life of a Showgirl will have to wait til next year.)
Beyond the already-established artists, plenty of new, young artists who have already made a name for themselves among Gen Z are now getting their well-deserved recognition from the Academy. KATSEYE, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, Sombr, and Addison Rae all earned Best New Artist nominations in what’s going to be a highly anticipated category.
The Grammys ceremony will take place on Feb. 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and will broadcast live on CBS and stream on Paramount, starting at 5 p.m. EST. And if you were already excited to watch one of your favs walk away with the prize, this Grammys night will be extra interesting thanks to two new categories being introduced this year: Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover.
So, to summon up this year’s list nominees, let me say a quick “Abracadabra,” and get into the 2026 Grammys nominations.
Album of the Year
Bad Bunny – DeBí TiRaR MáS FOToS
Justin Bieber – Swag
Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice – Let God Sort Em Out
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Kendrick Lamar – GNX
Leon Thomas – Mutt
Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia
Record of the Year
Bad Bunny – “DtMF”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Doechii – “Anxiety”
Billie Eilish – “Wildflower”
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
Kendrick Lamar with SZA – “Luther”
Chappell Roan – “The Subway”
Rosé, Bruno Mars – “APT.”
Song of the Year
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
Doechii – “Anxiety”
Rosé, Bruno Mars – “APT.”
Bad Bunny – “DtMF”
HUNTR/X: Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”
Kendrick Lamar with SZA – “Luther”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Billie Eilish – “Wildflower”
Best New Artist
Olivia Dean
Katseye
The Marias
Addison Rae
Sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber – Swag
Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Teddy Swims – I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)
Best Pop Solo Performance
Justin Bieber – “Daisies”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Lady Gaga – “Disease”
Chappell Roan – “The Subway”
Lola Young – “Messy”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – “Defying Gravity”
HUNTR/X: Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden” (From KPop Demon Hunters)
Katseye – “Gabriela”
Rosé, Bruno Mars – “APT.”
SZA with Kendrick Lamar – “30 for 30”
Best Dance Pop Recording
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – “Bluest Flame”
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
Zara Larsson – “Midnight Sun”
Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching” (from F1® The Movie)
PinkPatheress – “Illegal”
Best Rap Album
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice – Let God Sort Em Out
GloRilla – Glorious
JID – God Does Like Ugly
Kendrick Lamar – GNX
Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia
Best R&B Album
Givēon – Beloved
Coco Jones – Why Not More?
Ledisi – The Crown
Teyana Taylor – Escape Room
Leon Thomas – Mutt
Best R&B Performance
Justin Bieber – “Yukon”
Chris Brown featuring Bryson Tyler – “It Depends”
Kehlani – “Folded”
Leon Thomas – “Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)”
Summer Walker – “Heart of a Woman”
Best Rock Album
Deftones – Private Music
Haim – I Quit
Linkin Park – From Zero
Turnstile – Never Enough
Yungblud – Idols
Best Rock Song
Nine Inch Nails – “As Alive as You Need Me to Be”
Sleep Token – “Caramel”
Hayley Williams – “Glum”
Turnstile – “Never Enough”
Yungblud – “Zombie”
Best Alternative Music Album
Bon Iver – Sable, Fable
The Cure – Songs of a Lost World
Tyler, the Creator – Don’t Tap the Glass
Wet Leg – Moisturizer
Hayley Williams – Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party
Best Metal Performance
Dream Theater – “”Night Terror”
Ghost – “Lachryma”
Sleep Token – “Emergence”
Spiritbox – “Soft Spine”
Turnstile – “Birds”
Best Traditional Country Album
Charley Crockett – Dollar a Day
Lukas Nelson – American Romance
Willie Nelson – Oh What a Beautiful World
Margo Price – Hard Headed Woman
Zach Top – Ain’t in It for My Health
Best Contemporary Country Album
Kelsea Ballerini – Patterns
Tyler Childers – Snipe Hunter
Eric Church – Evangeline vs. The Machine
Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken
Miranda Lambert – Postcards From Texas
Best Country Solo Performance
Tyler Childers – “Nose to the Grindstone”
Shaboozey – “Good News”
Chris Stapleton – “Bas as I Used to Be” (From the F1® The Movie)
Zach Top – “I Never Lie”
Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo”
Best Americana Album
Jon Batiste – Big Money
Larkin Poe – Bloom
Willie Nelson – Last Leaf on the Tree
Molly Tuttle – So Long Little Miss Sunshine
Jesse Welles – Middle
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Veltz
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Dan Auerbach
Cirkut
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave
Best Music Film
Devo – Devo
Raye – Live at the Royal Albert Hall
Diane Warren – Relentless
John Williams – Music by John Williams
Pharrell Williams – Piece by Piece
Best Song for Written Media
Nine Inch Nails – “As Alive as I Need to Be” (from Tron:Ares)
HUNTR/X: Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden” (from Kpop Demon Hunters)
Miles Caton – “I Lied to You” (from Sinners)
Elton John, Brandi Carlile – “Never Too Late” (from Elton John: Never Too Late)
Jayme Lawson – “Pale, Pale Moon” (From Sinners)
Rod Wave – “Sinners” (From Sinners)
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (including film and television)
John Powell, composer – How to Train Your Dragon
Theodore Shapiro, composer – Severance: Season 2
Ludwig Göransson, composer – Sinners
John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers – Wicked
Kris Bowers, composer – The Wild Robot
Best Musical Theater Album
Buena Vista Social Club
Death Becomes Her
Gypsy
Just in Time
Maybe Happy Ending
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Kirk Franklin – “Do It Again”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend – “Church”
Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts – “Still (Live)”
Pastor Mike Jr. – “Amen”
Cece Winans featuring Shirley Caesa – “Come Jesus Come”
Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny – DeBí TiRAR MáS FOToS
J Balvin – Mixteip
Feid – Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado
Nicki Nicole – Naiki
Trueno – EUB Deluxe
Yandel – Sinfónico (En Vivo)
Best Música Mexicana Album (inclusing Tejano)
Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera – Mala Mia
Grupo Frontera – Y Lo Que Viene
Paola Jara – Sin Rodeos
Carín León – Palabra De To’s (Seca)
Bobby Pulido – Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo)
Best Latin Pop Album
Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra
Andrés Cepeda – Bogotá (Deluxe)
Karol G – Tropicoqueta
Natalia Lafourcade – Cancionera
Alejandro Sanz – ¿Y ahora qué?
Best African Music Performance
Burna Boy – “Love”
Davido featuring Omah Lay – “With You”
Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin – “Hope & Love”
Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid – “Gimme Dat”
Tyla – “Push 2 Start”
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Queen Sheba – A Hurricane in Heels: Healed People Don’t Act Like That (partially recorded live at City Winery & other places)
Marc Marcel – Black Shaman
Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton – Pages
Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends – Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople
Mad Skillz – Words For Days Vol. 1