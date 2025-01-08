The SAG Awards Snubbed These Hollywood Stars Big Time

Looking at the 2025 SAG Award nominations, I’m utterly disappointed. When the nominations were revealed on Jan. 8, I was hoping to see Zendaya, Selena Gomez, and more earn a couple of nods. But much to my surprise, there were a few Hollywood icons who gave stellar performances in 2024 missing from the nominees list. Sigh. For those who don’t know, the Screen Actor’s Guild awards the best performances of the year in film and television. A lot of incredible shows, movies, and actors came out in 2024, and while the 2025 SAG Awards nominated plenty of amazing projects and talent in various categories, some pretty brutal snubs have fans heated.

Don’t get me wrong, I firmly believe that not everything and everyone should receive award show nominations, but failing to give nods to those deserving of one is *actually* diabolical. Let’s dive right in and break down the 2025 SAG nominations, including who SAG-AFTRA wrongfully snubbed and the nominees that took the internet by surprise.

2025 SAg awards snubs: angelina jolie, zendaya, selena gomes, & more

These SAG nominations snubs are really pissing me off because how do you not nominate a queen like Zendaya after she starred in one of the biggest films of 2024? The Euphoria actress gave a stellar performance in Challengers and attended actors’s roundtables this awards season but still didn’t receive a SAG Award nomination. Make it make sense.

Serious question: Why didn’t Angelina Jolie earn a 2025 SAG nomination? ICYMI, she made her return to the big screen in the biopic Maria, portraying famed opera singer Maria Callas. She’s already earned Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations for the performance so it’s only right that she should’ve received a SAG nom. Am I wrong?

Angelina Jolie SAG award snub pic.twitter.com/Bz4iTFLZGY — Patrønus [lll] (@FerPafri) January 8, 2025

Another actress who was snubbed was Selena Gomez. Although she was nominated as part of the ensemble casts of Emilia Pérez and Only Murders in the Building, she was not individually recognized for her role in both projects, which is wild if you ask me.

Those who watched the ultra-steamy film Babygirl probably have Nicole Kidman’s spicy scenes engraved in their minds. The actress delivered such a great performance in this movie but, sadly, didn’t receive a single SAG Award nomination.

Jonathan bailey’s nom was a nice surprise

Although I’m heated about the SAG Award nominations snubbing iconic Hollywood stars, I was happy the internet’s BF, Jonathan Bailey, earned a nod for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Fiyero in Wicked. But he’s not the only Bridgerton star whose SAG nom was a pleasant surprise.

SAG saw Jonathan Bailey flirting with those books and said give him the nomination pic.twitter.com/Iv4TxvCKPU — Jillian🫧 (@JillianChili) January 8, 2025

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix series, was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama. Both Bailey and Coughlan also scored a nod for Bridgerton’s ensemble as a whole. Queen Charlotte would be so proud!