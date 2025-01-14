Here’s What To Know About The Award Show, Music, & TV Delays Due To CA Fires

Los Angeles, one of the most important hubs for entertainment, is currently facing devastation as wildfires spread across the area — destroying homes, businesses, and so much more. Home to countless production and music studios, iconic venues, and industry professionals, many people been significantly impacted by the ongoing wildfires. Those in the entertainment world have also been affected, whether through the direct impact of the fires or the disruption to their work. As a result, it’s no surprise that major industry events like award shows, red carpet premieres, and concerts have been either postponed or canceled as the industry and its professionals grapple with these challenges. From TV shows to announcements, here’s everything that’s been delayed due to the California wildfires.

Righ after amazing viewers with her NFL Halftime Show on Christmas Day, Beyoncé teased an announcement on Instagram, sparking buzz on the internet about what she was going to drop on Jan. 14. Could it be new music? A tour? No one knew. Unfortunately, this announcement was pushed toto a later date, as announced in a Jan. 13 post on Beyoncé’s Instagram.

“The January 14th announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles. I continue to pray for the healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss,” Beyoncé wrote.

In her caption, the singer stated that the BeyGOOD LA Fire Relief Fund donated $2.5 million to support families who lost their homes and community organizations helping with relief.

Another event that’s been impacted is The Weeknd’s LA Concert and the release date for his new album. In a Jan. 13 post to social media, The Weeknd announced that his show scheduled for Jan. 25 at the Rose Bowl had been canceled. He also decided to push back the release of his new album Hurry Up Tomorrow to Jan. 31. In his post, the singer mentioned that Los Angeles “has been a profound source of inspiration” and that his thoughts are with everyone affected.

In terms of TV, Meghan Markle’s new show With Love, Meghan now has a new release date of March 4. Filmed in Montecito, California, the series will feature guests joining Markle for candid conversations while she teaches them practical “how-tos.” The show is “a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California,” so it’s no surprise that it was delayed as the Golden State faces such devastation.

This delay was at the request of Markle and supported by Netflix. The Duchess of Sussex said in a statement, “I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California.”

Hollywood is in the thick of awards season, so it’s no surprise that its biggest night has been heavily impacted by the California wildfiresl. In a statement released by Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Yang, it was noted that the voting period for the Oscars has been extended through Jan. 17, and the Oscar nominations will now take place on Jan. 23. The nominations will be virtual, with no in-person press coverage. However, the original date of Mar. 2 for the 97th Academy Awards remains the same.

“Our members always share how important it is for us to come together as a community, and we are determined to use this opportunity to celebrate our resilient and compassionate industry,” Kramer and Yang said in a statement. “We also look forward to honoring our frontline workers who have aided with the fires, recognizing those impacted, and encouraging people to join the Academy in supporting the relief efforts.”

The Critics Choice Awards have also been postponed from Jan. 12 to Jan. 26. In a statement, CEO Joey Berlin said, “This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community. All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected.”

It seems natural for Hollywood and its industry, which has given us so much, to take some much needed time to heal before entertaining the rest of the world again.