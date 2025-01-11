TikTok Has Some Hot Takes About Who Will Win Big At The Grammys

It is *officially* award show season, everyone. If one thing’s certain, all music lovers alike will be streaming the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 2. With every award season comes an abundance of different predictions and theories as to who will win the biggest categories of the night. 2024 was a year of transformative music with Charli xcx’s iconic Brat summer, Beyoncé’s country debut, the ever-trending “HOT TO GO” dance, decoding the lyrics of Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, and *so* much more.

2024 has been an iconic year for music and there is no doubt that the talent has been overflowing. The competition is stacked for the categories this year. Instead of just industry insiders making predictions—social media platforms, especially TikTok, have become a major player in shaping public opinion and fueling award season hype. For the 2025 Grammys, TikTok is buzzing with bold predictions, viral debates, and fan-led campaigns for this year’s nominees. Many on TikTok have been sharing their predictions as to which artists will win the biggest awards of the night and y’all, I am sat.

One TikTok creator, Nicky Reardon, predicts Brat taking home the AOTY award. The pop album featured hits like “365,” “Club classics,” “Von dutch” and many more. “From fashion, to politics, marketing, or dance. Every moment of the summer somehow found a way to tie itself back to Brat,” Reardon captioned the video. After all, Brat even trademarked its own shade of green (and inspired Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign).

@nicky.reardon No matter what you personally think about the music, you cannot deny Brat was undoubtedly the biggest cultural moments of the entire year. From fashion, to politics, marketing, or dance. Every moment of the summer somehow found a way to tie itself back to Brat. I can’t remember the last time we had an album transcend outside the medium of just music so deeply #bratsummer #charlixcx #aoty #grammys2025 #musicindustry ♬ original sound – Nicky

For Best Pop Vocal Album, creator Justin Barish predicts Roan’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess will take home the Grammy. “I just feel like no one else is doing it like her,” he said in the video.

Here are some more TikToks where creators and fans have expressed their predictions, and y’all, the competition is tight.

Only time can tell what talented musicians will take home a Grammy award on Feb. 2, but I know I’ll be watching (while biting my nails).