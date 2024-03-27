It’s *Been* Time To Follow These NCAA Women’s Basketball Stars On IG

March Madness is in full swing, and this year’s tournament is one you don’t want to miss. Many people’s attention has been dedicated to watching NCAA Women’s Basketball. If you’re in the same boat or are looking for some players to root for in upcoming games, you’ve come to the right place.
It might just be me, but my FYP has been filled with March Madness content for the last month or so, and honestly, I’m so here for it. Seeing videos of accomplished female athletes not only playing their sport but supporting their teammates and opponents is pretty amazing. In honor of March Madness and Women’s History Month, it’s time you familiarize yourself with these 6 NCAA women’s basketball stars.
Even if you haven’t been watching the tournament, you’ve likely seen some of these players’ names in the news or on social media, like Caitlin Clark or Angel Reese. These women are surely players to keep your eyes on.
- Paige Bueckers
-
Paige Bueckers is a name you’ve likely heard of, but if you haven’t, get ready to give her a follow. Bueckers is a senior at UConn who is an incredibly accomplished basketball player. Her kind personality, sense of humor, and dedication to her team are things that shine through on the court and deserve to be celebrated. You’ve also likely seen an edit of her on your FYP, and TBH, if you see one, send it my way.
- Juju Watkins
-
Juju Watkins’ talent is beyond impressive. Watkins is a freshman at the University of Southern California who, despite being one of the best players in the NCAA tournament this year, is just getting started. If you want to see her talent for yourself, check out how she played during a game on March 25 against the Kansas Jayhawks which led USC to the Sweet 16.
- Hannah Hidalgo
-
Hannah Hidalgo is somebody you should totally follow. Not just because she’s great at scoring hoops, but because she’s just really cool. I don’t even know how to explain it, she just is.
- Angel Reese
-
I couldn’t make a list of players to follow without mentioning my girl Angel Reese. Reese’s talent is impossible to ignore, and she’s deserving of all the attention and praise she gets. Reese plays for LSU and is arguably one of the team’s best players. If you’re looking to root for somebody with a lot of personality, great style, and insanely impressive basketball skills, Reese is your gal.
- Cameron Brink
-
Cameron Brink is just that girl. Brink is a senior at Stanford University who’s got amazing athletic abilities and is a wonderful player to watch on the court. This will be her last season playing at Stanford as she has been declared for the WNBA draft, so you should definitely watch her this season!
- Lauren Betts
-
Lauren Betts is a sophomore at UCLA who is only getting started. This is Betts first season at UCLA, having played for Stanford last season. She’s been a standout player for UCLA, and is somebody to root for.
If you’ve been looking for female basketball players to root for during the 2024 NCAA season, these women and many others are definitely worth celebrating!