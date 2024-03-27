It’s *Been* Time To Follow These NCAA Women’s Basketball Stars On IG

March Madness is in full swing, and this year’s tournament is one you don’t want to miss. Many people’s attention has been dedicated to watching NCAA Women’s Basketball. If you’re in the same boat or are looking for some players to root for in upcoming games, you’ve come to the right place.

It might just be me, but my FYP has been filled with March Madness content for the last month or so, and honestly, I’m so here for it. Seeing videos of accomplished female athletes not only playing their sport but supporting their teammates and opponents is pretty amazing. In honor of March Madness and Women’s History Month, it’s time you familiarize yourself with these 6 NCAA women’s basketball stars.

Even if you haven’t been watching the tournament, you’ve likely seen some of these players’ names in the news or on social media, like Caitlin Clark or Angel Reese. These women are surely players to keep your eyes on.

If you’ve been looking for female basketball players to root for during the 2024 NCAA season, these women and many others are definitely worth celebrating!