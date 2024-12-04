I’m sure you’ll agree with me that since the end of November, many of us have been patiently awaiting the release of Spotify Wrapped 2024. I personally treat this day a national holiday, scrolling through the numerous celebration posts on Snapchat and Instagram and watching the release of my statistics as soon as I wake up.

Spotify Wrapped is an amusing way to look back on your year and the ways you expressed yourself through music. The month of a bad breakup may have been filled with depressing ballads while the summer months were probably characterized by hot girl anthems. Spotify Wrapped takes all the chaos of the human listening experience and lets you see the artists and songs you turned to the most throughout the year. Through these statistics comes many different emotions, like embarrassment if your top song is a controversial one, pride if your self-proclaimed favorite artist is at the top of your Wrapped, sadness if your Wrapped makes you revisit your darkest listening moments of the year, and many more. Every year, Spotify users are greeted with a video summary of their yearly listening, which is full of colorful animations, personalized music, and messages from your top artists.

But like any cultural phenomenon, it’s bound to come with a few memes. If you haven’t seen any poking fun at this year’s Spotify Wrapped, allow me to fill you in.

The Apple Music and Spotify feud is nothing new. At this point, I believe there’s an objective winner (*cough* Spotify *cough*). There’s something humorous about imagining the Apple Music listeners on the outside watching their peers talk about their musical auras and top artists. Too bad, so sad Apple Music.

apple music users watching everyone talk about their #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/C5pILiS4NP — jay ✰ (@jayythewave) December 4, 2024

apple music users watching everyone talk about their spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/lpgCa3qP8q — must be nice indeed (@NaiFynest) December 4, 2024

With the release of Spotify Wrapped comes the debunking of musical expectations you may have had for yourself. It’s a humbling moment to think your favorite artist was Sabrina Carpenter but turned out to be the Glee Cast as your “go-to.” As Instagram and Snapchat culture revolves around posting the reveal of your Spotify Wrapped, there’s a humiliating pressure to have your statistics match your perceived persona.

I think almost every Spotify user can sympathize with having a random and slightly embarrassing song featured on their Top 5 Songs of the Year, simply because it was listened to earlier in the year. Unfortunately, the music statistics for Spotify Wrapped seem to be rooted much more so in the earlier half of the year rather than in the later part, meaning a lot of listeners feel their musical growth and development over the past year has been ignored.

drake hate all year but he’s on my spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/Y7nTzaV4Yi — LILAFRIMANE (@LORAFRIMANEE) December 4, 2024

This meme in particular is relatable to me as my Spotify Wrapped features all female artists. This year, my top five artists were Clairo, Adrienne Lenker, Lana Del Rey, SZA, and Mitski. I must be inherently drawn to women’s songwriting and singing, but I never noticed that I mostly listen to female artists until Spotify Wrapped let me know. Clearly, I’m not alone.

Not a single male artist on my spotify wrappedpic.twitter.com/iNXpX9JHKq — iya ★ (@hotmessjunk) December 4, 2024

Happy Spotify Wrapped Day y’all!