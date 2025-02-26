Student Press Freedom Day (also known as Student Journalist Day) is a national day that celebrates the contributions made by student journalists, while also being a day of action that works to raise awareness about the struggles student journalists face when it comes to their rights — specifically, their First Amendment right to freedom of the press, which allows student journalists to take part in journalism without facing censorship from schools and beyond.

This year, Student Press Freedom Day takes place on Thursday, Feb. 27. This year will be the eighth consecutive year of the national day taking place. This holiday acknowledges both high school and college journalists and was created by the Student Press Law Center (SPLC), an independent non-partisan nonprofit that works to protect and defend the rights of student journalists and their advisers nationwide. According to the SPLC website, the SPLC “provides information, training and legal assistance at no charge to high school and college student journalists and the educators who work with them.”

Student journalists hold so much power, as they report on topics that affect students and their respective communities. They are also people who very well may be the professional journalists of the future. Journalists of all kinds play such an important role in our society, and oftentimes don’t get the recognition or acknowledgement they deserve.

Arguably, student journalists are more important now than ever, as First Amendment rights are called into question and so much of today’s biggest news stories are unfolding right on college campuses. Whether you are a student journalist yourself, or a friend who is just learning about this initiative for the first time, the bottom line is: Support for student journalism is always needed. Here are some ways to celebrate and uplift student journalists on Student Press Freedom Day.

Read & Share Student Journalists’ Work

The whole purpose of student journalists’ work is to get people to read, view, or listen to the stories they’re sharing. So, on Student Press Freedom Day, take the time to review student journalists’ work. If you want to take it a step further, you can promote the work of the student journalists in your life by sharing it online so other people can have easy access to it as well. Social media is a great tool when it comes to spreading the word, as you can add the link of a news story or broadcast with just the touch of a button. The more people who can view their work, the better. Trust me, the student journalist in your life will appreciate the attention you are bringing to their work.

Write Letters to Local Government Officials

Another way to support student journalists is to know exactly what is at stake and taking action to protect their rights. For instance, through SPLC, there is a student-powered grassroots movement called New Voices, which works to protect student press freedom within state laws. Currently, only 18 states have a New Voices law, which protects the freedoms of student journalists. Once you figure out what your state’s specific policies are when it comes to student press freedom, you can write a letter to a government official and advocate for these student journalists.

Check out the Student Press Law Center Resources

As mentioned, this entire initiative was created by the SPLC. You can use this day as an opportunity to check out what resources the org has to offer. The nonprofit provides information about why this initiative was created, videos covering different topics related to student journalism, and much more. You could also donate to SPLC if you have the means.

Remember All of Those Involved

It’s important to remember that when we think of student journalism, (or any type of journalism, for that matter) we need to remember *all* of the people involved that help make this possible. From the staff writers and reporters to the photojournalists, editors, videographers, journalism educators and club faculty advisers, design editors, managers, and everyone else who is involved behind the scenes. Everyone deserves the recognition for their hard work and dedication.

Start a Fundraiser to Further Support Your School’s Journalism Outlets

Sometimes, schools support student journalism organizations with an allotted budget, but often, it isn’t enough. Let’s say the student journalists at your school want to purchase new filming and recording equipment; putting together a fundraiser to raise the funds to help make this possible can definitely help these student journalists tell their stories.

Give Your Friend a Journalism-Themed Gift

If you really want to show the student journalist in your life how much you care about them, you can get them a journalism-themed gift. There are plenty of options out there that you can find online, like journalism-themed bracelets, pencil pouches, mugs, and so forth.

Thank Your Student Journalists

Lastly, if you want to support your student journalist friends on Student Press Freedom Day, you can tell them verbally how much you appreciate their work. In addition to being a day of action, this is also an opportunity for celebration. Student journalists often put so much work and time into their news stories and they may not get told often how impactful their work can be. By telling the student journalist in your life how much their work means to you, and how they are doing a great job, it goes a long way. At the end of the day, student journalists want to make a difference, and hearing that from a friend or reader will make everything worthwhile.