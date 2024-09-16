For Suzzette Martínez-Malavet, Making An Impact Was Always The Goal

In 2011, only two years after Her Campus launched in the United States, Suzzette Martínez-Malavet was about to launch the first Her Campus chapter in Puerto Rico. 13 years later, Suzzette remembers a “sense of revolution” at the time of launch.

“Puerto Rico had only one English-language newspaper,” Suzzette recalls in an interview with Her Campus. “[It] felt like a unique opportunity to create a platform that could broaden the horizons of journalism and storytelling for Puerto Ricans.”

Now in 2024, the University of Puerto Rico is no longer the only Her Campus chapter in Puerto Rico. Suzzette has always strived to find ways to create impact — back in 2011 when she founded HC UPR, and now, as the Vice President of Earned Media at Edelman. She strives to continue to tell meaningful stories, create influential campaigns for her clients, and open doors for for future generations to come.

In celebration of Her Campus’s 15th anniversary, we are celebrating alums just like Suzzette who have left — and continue to leave — their mark on an ever-changing industry. Read on to learn how Suzzette is doing exactly that in her daily life.

Her Campus: Tell us a little more about yourself when you were in college. Where did you go to school and what did you major in?

Suzzette Martínez-Malavet: I attended the Universidad de Puerto Rico (UPR), where I majored in Journalism. During my college years, I was always eager to find opportunities that would help propel my career and take me to the mainland. In 2011, while interning, I befriended a student from New York City who co-founded Her Campus at her school. This connection sparked my interest in gaining real-life experience outside of school in journalism. Consequently, I initiated the process to establish the first Her Campus chapter in Puerto Rico.

HC: What was your dream job growing up? What about when you were in college?

SM-M: Growing up, my dream was to be in broadcast journalism or to work with public figures in politics or Hollywood. When I entered college, I initially majored in political science with the goal of becoming a lawyer. However, my career aspirations began to shift after gaining my first experience working for Telemundo in Washington, D.C. This exposure to the media industry reshaped my vision for the future. Although I applied to and was accepted into law school, I ultimately decided to pursue a career in journalism and media. After graduating college and completing seven internships in Washington, D.C., I leveraged my network to secure a job in New York City in public relations.

HC: What was your role in Her Campus at your college?

SM-M: I was the founder and Editor-in-chief of Her Campus’s first campus in Puerto Rico for the University of Puerto Rico / Universidad de Puerto Rico (UPR).

HC: Do you have any specific memories from your time in Her Campus?

SM-M: One of my most vivid memories from my time launching Her Campus was the excitement and sense of revolution I felt when starting the first chapter in Puerto Rico. It was 2011, and at that time, Puerto Rico had only one English-language newspaper. Her Campus felt like a unique opportunity to create a platform that could broaden the horizons of journalism and storytelling for Puerto Ricans.

HC: Is there anything that you learned during your time with Her Campus that you still utilize in your career now?

SM-M: Her Campus was instrumental in kickstarting my career in media and public relations. I had to develop relationships, manage crises, plan events, and create content on social and web, all while being a full-time student and juggling side internships and jobs. My team was truly amazing, and I owe much of our success to the first wave of the Puerto Rico chapter: Ana Baez, Melissa Hernandez, Deborah Flores, Alejandra Ortiz, and Sofia Grossman. Their dedication and hard work made the launch and growth of Her Campus possible.

This experience not only honed my leadership and decision-making skills but also reinforced my passion for journalism and storytelling. It was a formative period that shaped my career and taught me the importance of adaptability and collaboration.

HC: What advice would you give your college self?

SM-M: If I could give my college self any advice, it would be to remember that there is time. There’s time to achieve all your goals, and it’s perfectly OK for those goals to evolve as your circumstances and life stages change.

I would remind myself that as women, and particularly as women of color and Latinas, we have the power to change the narrative. We must continue to fight for representation and inclusivity. Being a trailblazer is revolutionary, but it’s equally important to keep the door open for others to follow. Provide them with the tools and support they need to succeed. This is something I remind myself of every day, and I believe it would have helped my college self overcome many insecurities if I had internalized this earlier.

Over the years, navigating the complexities of corporate America has taught me that while statistics may show fewer Latinas in leadership roles, we have the strength and capability to change that story. So, I would tell my younger self to keep pushing forward, to believe in her potential, and to know that she has what it takes to make a significant impact.

HC: What did the year after graduation look like? Did you find a job right away? What was that job?

SM-M: I graduated in December of 2012 — a semester ahead of my class — and had somewhat of a period of exploration. I was still in Puerto Rico, contemplating whether to pursue law school. The job market was challenging, and I needed a way to sustain myself in the U.S. while seeking the right opportunity.

Given the circumstances, I decided to take another term with a paid internship at the Census Bureau Communications department in Washington, D.C. This move allowed me to gain more experience and gave me the time I needed to explore the job market in the U.S. During this period, I was able to network and search for a position that aligned with my career goals.

Eventually, thanks to my first mentor from Telemundo (bless you, Lori Montenegro!), I landed a job in New York City at a public diplomacy firm led by Peter Brown, the former manager of the Beatles. At this firm, I served as the social media manager and media relations coordinator for the Embassy of Ecuador and Autism Speaks. I also had the incredible opportunity to work with heads of state and shape communication strategies for significant milestones. This role was transformative and provided me with invaluable experiences that I fondly remember.

This journey taught me the importance of adaptability and perseverance, and it set the foundation for my future career in media and communications.

HC: What did you learn from your first job out of college?

SM-M: My first job out of college at BLJ Worldwide was a pivotal experience that significantly shaped my career. From the outset, I was entrusted with big projects working closely with senior leaders to develop strategies that would elevate our clients in the media and attract new audiences. This early trust and exposure were critical for me to keep shaping my career and figuring out what I wanted to do next.

One of the most important lessons I learned was the power of connecting with overlooked audiences. This drive to reach and resonate with diverse groups has remained a core focus in my work. Whether crafting an announcement or navigating a crisis, I always strive to remember the humanity behind each story and consider how it impacts people’s lives.

This experience taught me the importance of empathy and strategic thinking in communications. It reinforced the idea that effective storytelling is not just about delivering a message but about making a meaningful connection with the audience. These principles have guided me throughout my career and continue to influence my approach to every project I undertake.

HC: What is your job now? Can you describe what a day-in-the-life looks like?

SM-M: I am currently the Vice President of Earned Media at the global communications firm Edelman. My role is incredibly versatile, allowing me to collaborate daily with teams across various sectors, including corporate, technology, entertainment, influencer marketing, and brands. I advise these teams, set strategies, and execute plans for a variety of milestones. I also communicate with media on the daily — pitching them stories or following up on how to create an opportunity for a client.

No day is the same because we follow the news cycle closely, and there’s always volatility and shifts that require quick adjustments to strategies, campaigns, and problem-solving. This dynamic environment keeps me engaged and passionate about my work.

A typical day might start with a morning briefing to review the latest news and its potential impact on our clients. I then move on to strategy sessions with different teams, where we brainstorm and refine our approaches to upcoming campaigns or crisis management. Throughout the day, I might be drafting press releases, coordinating with media contacts, or planning events.

One of the aspects I love most about my job is the opportunity to work on impactful storytelling. Every day at Edelman is an opportunity to learn, adapt, and make a difference, and I love every moment of it.

HC: What is your favorite thing about your current job?

SM-M: My favorite thing about my current job is the incredible variety and impact of the work. I find immense joy in solving complex issues for clients, whether it’s navigating a crisis or strategizing for a major campaign. There’s something deeply satisfying about crafting solutions that not only address immediate challenges but also contribute to broader cultural conversations. I also love the dynamic nature of working with the media — it’s thrilling to find the perfect sources and angles to contextualize each story. What truly excites me is the chance to influence and shape narratives that resonate with diverse audiences. It’s about more than just delivering a message; it’s about making an impact and fostering understanding. This aspect of my job keeps me passionate and motivated, knowing that the work I do can help drive positive change and elevate important conversations.

