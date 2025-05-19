Summer used to mean catching firework shows, ice cream every day, and making your way through the perfectly curated summer reading list. Nowadays, it seems like summer is all about perfecting your resume and endlessly scrolling through LinkedIn — at least, that’s how it feels for me. If you’ve been looking for a new role and feel like you’re stuck, you aren’t alone. The “summer slowdown” has become a job-seeking rite of passage that no one has asked for.

The summer slowdown is the time of year when it seems like everyone at a company cashes in on their PTO and takes some (admittedly, much-needed) vacation days. But that also means hiring slows down as the big decision-makers are out of office. So, you can expect to see fewer job postings and longer response times in the warmest months of the year.

The news can be tough for job-seekers, but especially so for Gen Zers just graduating and looking to make their first postgrad career move. In recent years, it has become tougher for newcomers to break into various industries. From January to June 2024, only 13% of entry-level job seekers found work, according to The Washington Post, so any kind of slowdown hits especially hard.

Luckily, there are things you can do to optimize your chances of landing your dream role, despite the summer slowdown.

First of all, you can keep checking in for new opportunities and applying to them right away. Even when it feels like every application is leading to a dead end, the job you’ve always wanted may be right in front of you. Perseverance is key! Plus, try to find new connections wherever you can. Reach out to people you admire and see if they’re willing to chat. Even if their company isn’t hiring at the moment, they could open up that perfect role anytime. Use the summer as your chance to get on people’s radars before hiring (and the competition) pick back up again.

And, perhaps most importantly, get ready for the September surge. According to The Everygirl, the “September surge” is a term coined by author and founder of Career Contessa, Lauren McGoodwin. A complete turnaround from the summer slowdown, this time of year marks when employers are looking for candidates to hire. If the summer isn’t your time to land a new job, it could be the time to prepare for the impending September surge. So, use the summer months to work on your resumé, revamp your portfolio, learn a new skill, or perfect your interview answers. That way, when Labor Day rolls around, you’re ready.

So, while your summer may not be full of offer letters, don’t let the slowdown season rattle your confidence. Take the time to hone your skill set, perfect your interview technique, and foster new connections. Remember, there’s no one correct timeline, and the summer slowdown doesn’t define your career path — but your persistence does.