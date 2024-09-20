The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College students are notoriously known for strange schedules and constantly draining bank accounts. Campus jobs are few in number and competitive, which is why, for most of us, the best part-time job is in customer service. Cafés and restaurants have the flexibility and the hours that allow you to work around your schedule and still make enough to cover your bills.

But, what do employers look for? As someone who managed a coffee shop in downtown Boulder and has interviewed dozens of potential baristas, I can tell you exactly what goes on in your hiring manager’s mind.

First off, applying for a job.

The greenest flag any potential employee can show is dropping off a resume in person. Whether or not you’ve already applied online or if the job you’re applying for has applications for you to fill out, bring a resume. At the same time, it takes pressure off the first impression and shows the manager how much you want this job.

Similarly, make sure your resume is one page long and that it’s catered to the job. If I’m looking for a barista, I want to know about your customer service experience, if you’ve worked in food, and so on. I don’t really care if you know how to code in Python or if you have a 3.4 GPA. You don’t have a lot of space on one page— so use it wisely!

Extra brownie points if you include your availability and desired hours. If it matches what I’m looking for, nine times out of ten, you’ll be called in for an interview.

Next, the interview.

Interviews should be a conversation—it has to flow naturally. Your personality matters just as much as your experience, if not more. I can teach anyone to make a latte, but I can’t teach someone how to get along with my other baristas or how to be personable with customers.

Be confident, but don’t be cocky. While the conversation should flow comfortably, don’t take over, and no matter how great the conversation is, don’t assume you have the job. Remember, you’re not the only person interviewing. You want to be memorable in a positive way, and if you take over, it might be reflected as arrogance and or show you’re hard to work with. Definitely not the impression you want to leave.

Finally, no matter what you’re studying or what your career path is, there are many valuable skills to be gained in a customer service job. I’ve learned how to manage my time effectively and balance working while staying ahead in my classes. I’ve learned different interpersonal skills, such as relating with coworkers and with customers, and most importantly, I’ve learned how to work with others better.