Q: As a woman who’s successfully established yourself in a male-dominated animation industry, what were the biggest hurdles you faced early on, and how did you overcome them? – Jac, junior creative technologies major at Virginia Tech

A: Being a woman is an exhausting journey of proving ourselves as equals to our male counterparts, over and over and over again. Even in 2025, I am met with looks of genuine shock when a man realizes that I am funny. They feel compelled to point it out to me, as if I am some sort of rare medical anomaly that should be studied in a lab. As if I don’t know that I’m funny. As if this isn’t my literal career. I’ve been in meetings where male coworkers pitch a crass joke to the room, then immediately single me out to apologize, as if my sensitive, womanly ears are too fragile and ladylike to be exposed to such edgy humor. What I’ve found helps is to laugh these things off, then write about them in an article years later when you are being interviewed about your success. It’s foolproof.

This bias doesn’t begin in our professional lives, however. It is an insidious, systemic issue that women face from day one. Demanding to be included in the boys’ basketball game at recess is no different than speaking up in a Zoom meeting where you are the only woman among a team entirely made up of men. I’ve found that if you ignore the weird, gendered rhetoric and focus on being yourself and creating great work, your career will blossom regardless of your gender. Things in this industry have come a long way, and I benefit greatly from the strides made by the women who came before me. – Lindsey DeMars Director, Writer, Animator, Storyboard Artist