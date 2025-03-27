As you probably know by now, March is Women’s History Month, and Her Campus is focusing on spotlighting women’s stories and starting conversations about topics college women care about the most. One of those topics is career advice — whether that’s how to land a job in a hiring landscape that feels like the lottery, how to overcome self-doubt and be confident in the workplace, or industry-specific tips and tricks. Knowing how to navigate the career world before even entering it is sure to give you a leg up, but finding and connecting with experienced people who want to share their wisdom isn’t always easy.
Because college women have a multitude of backgrounds and career aspirations, Her Campus opened the floor for current college students to ask their most pressing questions about their intended career field, to be answered by a successful woman in that career. From tips on succeeding in male-dominated fields, to advice they would give their 22-year-old selves, to secrets on how to land a job with no connections, these nine women absolutely delivered with their responses. In the spirit of more career transparency and uplifting young women, Her Campus compiled them all below in hopes that they’ll inspire, uplift, and educate the next generation of powerful women in the workforce.
Q: As a woman who’s successfully established yourself in a male-dominated animation industry, what were the biggest hurdles you faced early on, and how did you overcome them? – Jac, junior creative technologies major at Virginia Tech
A: Being a woman is an exhausting journey of proving ourselves as equals to our male counterparts, over and over and over again. Even in 2025, I am met with looks of genuine shock when a man realizes that I am funny. They feel compelled to point it out to me, as if I am some sort of rare medical anomaly that should be studied in a lab. As if I don’t know that I’m funny. As if this isn’t my literal career. I’ve been in meetings where male coworkers pitch a crass joke to the room, then immediately single me out to apologize, as if my sensitive, womanly ears are too fragile and ladylike to be exposed to such edgy humor. What I’ve found helps is to laugh these things off, then write about them in an article years later when you are being interviewed about your success. It’s foolproof.
This bias doesn’t begin in our professional lives, however. It is an insidious, systemic issue that women face from day one. Demanding to be included in the boys’ basketball game at recess is no different than speaking up in a Zoom meeting where you are the only woman among a team entirely made up of men. I’ve found that if you ignore the weird, gendered rhetoric and focus on being yourself and creating great work, your career will blossom regardless of your gender. Things in this industry have come a long way, and I benefit greatly from the strides made by the women who came before me. – Lindsey DeMars Director, Writer, Animator, Storyboard Artist
Q: What skill is most important for post-grads to exemplify when applying to beauty marketing positions? – Gena, senior communications and media studies major at Quinnipiac University
A: I think that it is important for post-grads to exemplify a spirit of curiosity. One of the biggest misconceptions is that candidates think employers want them to apply showcasing solutions and having it all figured out. It is crucial that you show up with the spirit of eagerness to learn and deepen the knowledge in areas that the brand is looking to expand and accelerate. With technology, the world and systems we rely on are constantly evolving, so being trained to consume new information and execute is the very talent that post-grads bring the best. Leveraging the mere fact that you are entering the brand with a fresh eye and hunger for new information can be a game-changer. – Lana Gregg, Director, Social + Influencer, NYX Professional Makeup
Q: When did you feel the most discouraged in your psychology journey, and how did you manage to persevere? – Aubrey, freshman psychology major, California State University, Chico
A: As a trauma therapist specializing in working with survivors of sexual assault and intimate partner violence, I had worked in the anti-violene field for about a decade when I decided a change was in order. I didn’t want to leave anti-violence work, but the career path I wanted for myself — including earning potential — just wasn’t there for me on the path I was on. So, I made the difficult decision to leave my role at the time in pursuit of promotion and higher salary. I also felt it was the right time to step back from trauma work to make sure it was truly what I wanted to do long-term. Turns out, it was, and after a very brief time away (I worked elsewhere in a different social work role for about 1.5 years), anti-violence work drew me back in. But, because of my time away, I knew my worth and what I was looking for from my work. I decided not to settle! At this point in my career, I have a thriving private practice working with the clients and subject matter that I love. My career affords me both financial stability and the flexibility I want and need as I raise my family. – Julia Hochstadt, LCSW
Q: Specifically for women looking to establish a career in publishing, what advice would you give your 22-year-old self post-grad? – Kat, senior English major, UC Irvine
A: If I could give my 22-year-old self advice about breaking into publishing, I’d say that publishing has a reputation for underpaying entry-level staff, and while some of that is systemic, advocating for yourself is key. Research salary expectations and be prepared to negotiate when the time comes.
In terms of soft skills, relationships are everything in publishing. Connect with professors, attend industry panels, and reach out to publishing professionals on LinkedIn. Informational interviews can open doors. Along those lines, get hands-on experience wherever you can — internships, campus literary magazines, bookselling, freelance editing, or even working at a library or bookstore. And don’t wait until you feel “ready” to apply for jobs or take on a project. If an opportunity excites (and scares) you, go for it. Growth happens when you’re a little uncomfortable.
On the technical side, learn digital marketing and analytics. Whether you want to work in editorial, marketing, or sales, understanding digital trends, social media, and audience analytics is a huge asset. Platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and newsletters are shaping book discovery. And of course, stay engaged, read across genres, and always bring fresh ideas to the table.
Finally, keep in mind that the job you take right after college won’t define you forever, so stay curious, keep learning, and don’t be afraid to pivot as you discover what excites you most. – Mariel Dawson, Vice President, Marketing, Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group
Q: What’s something you wish you did during your final semester as a college senior, and what’s something you’re glad you did? – Lily, senior communications major at UGA
A: I wish I put more effort into my classes and appreciated the free time I had as a college student. I had major Senioritis my fourth year and kinda just did the bare minimum to pass my classes. I was so tunnel-visioned with the graduation finish line — so I prioritized my internships and networking (and partying, lol) in front of learning and living. On the other hand, I’m really glad I networked as hard as I did, since I was able to set myself up for success. I landed an entry-level position at one of the largest entertainment PR agencies right out of college and have been go-go-go ever since. I wouldn’t change my career path and trajectory at all. But a mid-day nap on a random Wednesday every now and then would slay. – Jenny Huynh, Entertainment Publicist
Q: What’s the best piece of advice that you’ve received that impacted your career journey post-grad? – Megan, junior filmmaking practices and digital audiences major at Arizona State University
A: The best piece of advice I’ve received is to always stay adaptable and open to learning. The sports industry moves quickly and constantly changes, so it’s essential to remain flexible, seize new opportunities, and keep learning — whether from successes or setbacks. Throughout my career, I’ve said yes to new opportunities, which has allowed me to explore different areas of the business and build valuable connections. This mindset has helped me embrace challenges, grow both personally and professionally, and build strong relationships with teammates, partners, and mentors. – Katie Benjamin, Director, Global Partnerships & Media, NBA
Q: How did you develop confidence in what you do? – Dennise, junior sociology major at Skidmore College
A: This is such an important question because impostor syndrome is so prevalent among researchers, and particularly women in research. As I progressed through graduate school and now in my career as a researcher, it was vitally important for my confidence to consider my soft skills as equally important as my hard skills. Hard skills are usually measurable and a clear yes or no; whereas soft skills relate to experience and traits, which I would argue are often more important. As a social science researcher, the hard skills you develop, like data analysis and survey programming, are undoubtedly important. However, the soft skills you develop along the way, like summarizing and synthesizing complex information, storytelling and presentation techniques, teamwork and coordination, and the ability to learn new information quickly, should not be discounted or downplayed. These soft skills are often built over months or years and usually feel like “part of the process,” but take a look back and realize how far you’ve come. You are often more qualified and capable than you give yourself credit for! – Chelsea Guest, Research & Insights Lead, Her Campus Media
Q: How do you break into this field without any connections, and what training did you need to get into this industry? – Ashley, senior journalism major at University of Victoria
A: I went to school for fashion merchandising at Illinois State University, which is known for its farming program, with the goal of being a fashion writer. There weren’t many opportunities for fashion or journalism, so I tried to do as much as I could to create a competitive resume. I worked at my school newspaper to get journalism experience — which ended up being a pivotal role in building my career. It was because of this experience that I got an internship at Seventeen.com my junior year. After that, I did some smaller fashion-related internships and extracurriculars (styling/social media for a local boutique, working at a vintage clothing museum, serving as vice president of the fashion club, being market director of the school fashion show). I kept in contact with my editors at Seventeen.com via social media, and they helped me get an internship at Cosmopolitan.com my senior year. Seventeen hired me back once I graduated and I worked there for six years before going to Bustle for two.
I didn’t know a single soul in New York, so I really got my start through luck and persistence. My advice to everyone is to get experience in every part of editorial you can (social media, photography, video, writing, styling, graphic design), so it’s easier to get your foot in the door, then eventually move over to the department where you really want to be. Cold emailing is the only way to hear back about jobs and it never hurts to DM editors on social media to ask for an informational interview to pick their brains and get advice. Most are happy to do calls. – Kelsey Stiegman, Fashion Editor & Writer
Q: Is there anything that you would have changed about your experience working in the legal field and why? – Meg, freshman political science and history major at Gettysburg College
A: My mindset. I graduated law school thinking I knew what area of law I wanted to practice. My first job was in securities litigation and I ended up not enjoying the type of work, especially the environment. I spent the next one to two years in contracting roles working in different practice areas and developed an interest in criminal defense. I enjoyed a contracting role so much in a white collar crime case, I sought out a criminal defense position and ended up in an immigration role. I realized I enjoyed practicing criminal and immigration law because these are two practice areas that focus on positioning people in life. Going to work felt so much more gratifying than working on cases where two companies were fighting over money. When you study law, be open to internships in any field. Your first year of law school, don’t be scared to accept positions in different practice areas. Sometimes it’s more helpful to understand what you don’t enjoy doing so you find what you love doing. – Jasmin Singh, Immigration Attorney, Law Office of Jasmin Singh