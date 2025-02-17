Celebrating the Black Women in the Arts Who Inspire Me 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a young Black woman, I am grateful for the Black women in the arts who have helped teach me valuable lessons about believing in myself and advocating for racial justice and Black representation. These are three women who I’ve viewed as role models throughout my life, whose stories and traits I greatly admire.

Misty Copeland

Misty Copeland is a ballet dancer with the American Ballet Theatre. She made history as the first African American woman to be a principal dancer there.

I first discovered Copeland because of an ad I saw from her campaign with Under Armour (I WILL WHAT I WANT). The campaign was created to celebrate women who defy expectations. After hearing about her story through this and learning more about her, she became someone I looked up to and aspired to be like. I’ve learned from her that people may say you can’t do something because you don’t fit the standards they were expecting, or because they don’t believe in you. However, that does not mean you shouldn’t go for your dreams.

Even though Copeland faced rejection in life because of discrimination and body shaming, she is now one of the most successful and well-known ballerinas. Something she said that I love is that you should “decide what you want. Declare it to the world. See yourself winning. And remember that if you are persistent as well as patient, you can get whatever you seek.” This is from her book called The Ballerina Body. I love this advice and think that it’s great to remember and adhere to when working toward achieving your goals.

Pearl Primus

Another Black dancer who made history is Pearl Primus, who was alive from 1919-1994. Besides being a dancer, she was also a choreographer, anthropologist, and teacher. She was born in Trinidad and used influences from her studies in the Caribbean, Africa, and the American South as a basis for her choreography.

At first, because of racial discrimination, Primus was unable to find employment in the field of biology. She then studied modern dance, and because of the choreography she later created, she was able to bring African dance to American audiences, largely impacting American modern dance. And through her choreography, she advocated for uniting people against discrimination.

I feel that I can connect with Primus since I have Trinidad and Tobagonian heritage, and, just like her, I grew up in the Northeast of America. I’ve learned from her story that even if you do not succeed in one field, you can still use your skills and talents to make a positive change and impact the world. In Primus’ case, she did this through using the research skills she gained from studying biology to travel to Africa and the Caribbean and learn various dance styles. She then went on to teach what she learned to many others while sharing messages of social and racial protest through dance.

Zendaya

Zendaya is an actress who has starred in films like The Greatest Showman, the Spider-Man trilogy, the Dune movies, and Challengers. She got her start through the shows Shake It Up and KC Undercover on Disney Channel.

From when I was younger, watching her in Shake It Up and listening to her songs (like “Replay” and “Swag it Out”), to now keeping up with her roles in major movies and TV shows, I have always looked up to her. I especially appreciate her efforts toward empowerment and social change in the entertainment industry.

According to headinthegame.us, Zendaya “hopes to transition into directing to help promote and extend diversity in Hollywood. She said: ‘If I ever do become a filmmaker, I know that the leads of my films will always be Black women.’” I am glad that she has this future in mind, and one day, I will be watching her Black women-led films that I’m sure will also inspire the other young Black women who watch them.

All of these women have influenced who I am today because of their strength, confidence, passion for what they love, and advocacy for making a positive change in the world. I will always think back to the lessons I’ve learned from them as I grew up and how I can follow in their footsteps.