If you love coffee — and love posting your coffee orders on social media even more — then you’re in luck, because Starbucks has just announced a new dream job offering lovers of Starbucks drinks the chance to taste them all over the world. With the new Starbucks Global Coffee Creator position, you can apply for a chance to spend a year traveling the globe and documenting unique Starbucks locations. Here’s what to know:

On May 28, 2025, Starbucks posted this job, announcing the company is seeking two individuals — one who is a current Starbucks employee and one external candidate — to hire in this role. A representative from Starbucks shared with Her Campus that the company is looking for individuals who are “passionate about Starbucks, coffee, culture, and community and creating content for social media.”

Based on the job description, the two lucky selected individuals will spend one year traveling to 10 to 15 unique Starbucks locations around the globe, including the Starbucks Hacienda Alsacia farm in Costa Rica and the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Milano. The creators will get to experience Starbucks’s bean-to-cup journey firsthand, and they will also be able to gain new skills and experiences with new people along the way. The job includes making social media content about their experiences in the global Starbucks locations. And yes — this is a paid role that *also* covers travel costs for each creator.

If this sounds like your dream job, the application for both internal and external candidates is open from May 28 to June 13, 2025, and involves a two-step process. First, post a video on TikTok telling Starbucks why you are the right fit for the job (if you’re coffee-obsessed, love to travel, or are chronically online, for example). Make sure the video is public and put the hashtag #StarbucksGlobalCoffeeCreator in the caption. Second, fill out the application form on Starbuck’s “About” website. Note that to be eligible, you must be 18 or older, a resident of the United States, and have a high school diploma.

If you love Starbucks coffee and content creation and want to spend a year traveling to unique locations around the globe, make sure to get your application in ASAP. Good luck!