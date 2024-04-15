My Favorite Starbucks Drink for Every Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Ah, Starbucks: everyone’s favorite addiction, and quite possibly your worst enemy! I’m convinced there’s something in Starbucks’ drinks that keeps you coming back for more when they release their seasonal menus; it’s a constant marathon to snag one up. With the number of drinks available every season at your disposal, here are some of my top recommendations to help get you into the spirit.

WINTER: Peppermint Mocha

To cozy up in the wintertime, there’s nothing like a decadent Peppermint Mocha to kick off the holiday cheer! Available iced, hot, or even in a Frappuccino, the cool peppermint blends with the most divine mocha, hints of toasty espresso, and any milk of your choice. ‘Tis the season for all things merry and bright.

The Peppermint Mocha is a bit of a sweet drink, but that doesn’t stop me from adding whipped cream and dark chocolate curls on top, giving it the most delicious finishing touch. Don’t let the sugar stop you from indulging in all the holiday festivities have to offer, especially at Starbucks.

SPRING: Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha

As we step further into spring, the season is in bloom, with flowers blossoming and the air becoming a little warmer. What better way to celebrate its start than with one of Starbucks’ new releases, the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha!

This matcha delight is a relatively new release but has quickly gone up the ranks for me as one of my favorite drinks. I’m a huge fan of matcha, so this already sounded appealing from the get-go. And with the nice addition of the floral notes from the lavender, it truly feels like spring has sprung. The lavender isn’t too overpowering, but the subtle hints of its flavor add a nice finishing touch as a cold foam on top. Don’t knock it until you try it. I can promise you, this will quickly become a favorite of yours, too!

SUMMER: Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade

Summer is the perfect excuse to dive into all things refreshing and cooling, with Starbucks coming in clutch with some of the most fun, fresh drinks around! The Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade is a usual order of mine, but there’s something about it that just hits right while drinking it during the hot season.

There’s no other way to describe it other than that it tastes tropical. The color is aesthetically pleasing, the mango and dragonfruit coming together is simply divine, and the lemonade is the perfect addition to a fan-favorite refresher. With so many options for refreshers and their respective combinations, this drink will always be an immediate recommendation of mine.

FALL: Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

It’s no secret that fall is one of everyone’s favorite seasons because it means we get to welcome back the most anticipated drink of the year: Starbucks’ cult classic pumpkin spice! Even I have to admit that I look forward to fall every year just to fall into a pumpkin spice haze for those few months.

You’ll catch me running to get a taste of the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte. The warm, toasty flavors of the chai and pumpkin spice come together to create a flavor combination that isn’t too strong or overpoweringly sweet. This drink is perfect for pumpkin spice beginners or long-time veterans of the season. Either way, it’s a perfect twist on a usual favorite.

So, there you have it, my best drink recommendations! If you don’t know where to start on the menu of Starbucks’ vast selection of seasonal drinks, use this as a nice guide to steer you in the right direction. Although Starbucks has some amazing everyday favorites, there’s nothing like a seasonal drink to get you through until the next one.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!