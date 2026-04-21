What I Spent In A Week As I Save Up To Move Out Of My Parents’ House

I am a certified savings fanatic. That’s the whimsical way of saying that I’m scared I won’t be able to afford to live once I move out of my parents’ house. All this to say, I ball on a budget.

Eight short months ago, I graduated from the University of Florida with a BS in journalism and a BA in theories and politics of sexuality, with big dreams of being everyone’s new favorite sex educator. As I work toward this goal by hosting sex ed presentations, writing as a sex columnist, and hosting a spicy podcast, these dreams are slowly but surely coming true (but emphasis on slowly, especially in the money department).

I don’t have many bills to pay, since I’m debt-free, live with my parents, and don’t own a car. However, I have an aspiration of moving out of my hometown for the first time, and I am unwilling to wait to make that happen until my sex ed career fully covers the bills. So in the meantime, I work four jobs: In addition to the income I get from sex ed, I’m an events director at an art store, a prom dress consultant, and a running race announcer. I put 70-80% of what I earn straight into my high-yield savings account, and the rest is dedicated to my frugal but fun little life. My weeks consist of jumping between jobs, cooking for my parents (good food pays my rent), and doing everything I can to find affordable recreation. Here’s a breakdown of what I spend in a week when I have saving on my mind.

Monday

7 p.m.

Courtesy of Ginger Koehler

Monday was a reset day for me. I wrote an article, ate whatever food my folks had around the house, hit the gym, and worked on training my new puppy, Mr. Butt. I spent zero dollars all day, until dinner time, when I met up with my little from my sorority for our quarterly debrief. I bought one taco, chips and salsa for the table, and a BOGO margarita. Since I only wanted one marg, I got a pin for a free marg next time I stop in. The bill came to $23.

Daily Total: $23

Tuesday

Courtesy of Ginger Koehler

I spent all day prepping for and presenting a sorority sex ed workshop, so there was no spending, but lots of giving out condoms and vibrators.

Daily Total: $0

Wednesday

2 p.m.

I bought tickets to see Project Hail Mary for my boyfriend and me ($26.60). We book clubbed it together last year, so seeing it on the big screen was incredible. Plus, we got a matinee discount. He treated me to dinner after.

7 p.m.

I paid for parking for the Dancing With the Stars Live tour ($15). The ticket was a Christmas gift. (Thanks, Mom!) However, any amount of money would have been worth it — those dancers are mesmerizing.

Daily Total: $41.60

Thursday

8 p.m.

OK, I feel like counting this as spending is cheating. My little brother turned 21 on Thursday, so I took him out to a few bars. Before we left, my dad slipped me a $50 bill and told me it was his treat. However, we only spent $6 on sodas and $3 on a photobooth strip, since we preferred to stay sober that night. I tried to give my dad his change, but Roberto refused, so I low-key made a profit. (Sometimes, I really do love living with my parents.)

Daily Total: $9

Friday

Courtesy of Ginger Koehler

I spent the day coloring, writing, cooking, and playing The Sims 4.

Daily Total: $0

Saturday

I worked at the prom dress store for most of the day. In the evening, I made a gyro, drank a glass of Barefoot Wine, and ate Ben & Jerry’s Tonight Dough dairy-free ice cream.

Daily Total: $0

Sunday

12 p.m.

I met up with my best friend at my favorite bagel spot (dream date). I decided to treat myself to a spinach bagel sandwich with avocado, egg, and onion ($5.11).

Courtesy of Ginger Koehler

2 p.m.

After lunch, we walked over to the local playhouse for a showing of Escape from Margaritaville ($27). It was so refreshing to see live theater.

4 p.m.

Buffalo chicken dip was BOGO at Publix, so I grabbed one container for the wine night I was attending later, and one to eat while watching Marcello Hernandez’s new comedy special. I also bought a single avocado, in case of emergency. The total came to $7.98.

Daily Total: $40.09

I would definitely consider this a low spending week. I didn’t pay for groceries, my overpriced gym membership, or any doctor’s visits, but I still found ways to treat myself and have fun. Weeks like this are a huge win, because I know every dollar I save up gives me financial security to continue pursuing my passion.

I also know I’m wildly lucky to have this setup. Not everyone gets to live at home with their wonderful family, cut down on expenses, and just focus on saving. But I know it’s not only luck: It’s strategy. Finding budget-friendly activities and jobs I actually enjoy has been key to less spending without losing my mind from boredom. I never feel like I’m depriving myself — I’m playing the long game. For now, that looks like cheap bagels, local entertainment, hanging out with my family, and growing a savings account while I chase my dream that can’t quite cover my rent… yet.

Weekly total: $113.69