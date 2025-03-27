Most college students have seen or heard about Kendra Scott, the jewelry brand that dominates RushTok GRWM videos and tops holiday wish lists every year. But there is more to the brand than the classic silhouettes and beautiful pendants and charms. The company’s eponymous founder, *the* Kendra Scott* is also committed to women’s entrepreneurship and empowerment.

And it’s not just a talking point for her brand — Scott is taking action to uplift the next generation of young women in business. In 2019, she launched the Kendra Scott Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (KS WELI) in partnership with the University of Texas. The program includes scholarships, community events, entrepreneurship courses, resources, and startup support to help more than 4,000 individuals to date. Following that, in 2023, Scott took her philanthropic commitment one step further and started the Kendra Scott Foundation, supporting those who are in the health and wellness, education, and entrepreneurship spaces.

Through special programs like Yellow Libraries, which supports diverse reading in elementary schools, and Kendra Cares, bringing the beauty of Kendra Scott jewelry to patients and caregivers at no cost, Scott is committed to uplifting others. All across the country, she has been inspiring and leading change in the world of entrepreneurship, showing women that it is possible to build a fulfilling life through your own business.

This Women’s History Month, Scott is sharing her advice with Her Campus for young women entrepreneurs who want to make waves in their respective industries through entrepreneurship.

Her Campus: Tell me more about the Kendra Scott Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute.

Kendra Scott: Austin is where I built my business, where I grew my community of friends, family, and loyal customers — it’s home for us. So, it only made sense to launch the Kendra Scott Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (KS WELI) here. The University of Texas has been such an amazing partner over the years, and I couldn’t think of a better way to continue expanding our reach, empowering the next generation of leaders. I’m beyond excited about the future of KS WELI, and I’m passionate about growing it within the UT community. My dream is to take this program to even more students across the country and, eventually, expand it to other universities. At the core, I want to create a community that’s supportive and uplifting — a place where students can truly thrive and pursue their dreams with confidence.

HC: So much of what you do is rooted in mentoring, supporting, and uplifting women. Why is that important to you?

KS: As a woman who built my business from the ground up 23 years ago, I’ve experienced firsthand the challenges of entrepreneurship. I always knew I wanted to create something that would give others — especially women — the opportunity to learn about entrepreneurship and develop an entrepreneurial mindset, no matter their background or where they started.

HC: You were able to work with a role model of your own last year, Dolly Parton. What was that experience like?

KS: It was such a pinch-me moment — and it still feels that way! Dolly Parton has been a lifelong role model and inspiration to me. I wore out my VHS copy of 9 to 5. Her unapologetic spirit, individuality, and commitment to doing good for her community have always resonated with me. Collaborating with her felt surreal, and we really wanted the collection to reflect both her vivacious spirit and designs and colors we are known for when it comes to jewelry.

HC: You’re one of 20 female founders in the U.S. to have founded a billion-dollar brand. What’s your advice for young women who want to join that club with you?

KS: Stay true to your vision and don’t let anyone intimidate you — especially not the men in suits! Entrepreneurship is a journey, not something that happens overnight. You’ve got to be passionate about what you’re building, ready to put in the work, and stay focused on your core values. Surround yourself with people who lift you up and help you navigate the tough times.

HC: How many female founders do you hope to see in this club 10 years from now? 20 years?

KS: The limit doesn’t exist! However many women we can get there, that’s how many we’ll see in this club. But the most important thing to remember as we work toward that goal is to empower one another as women and uplift each other along the way. A win for one is a win for all.