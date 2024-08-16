Joining A Sorority Helped My Influencer Career & I’m Not Sorry About It

In recent years, the phenomenon of RushTok has captivated social media, turning the once-private world of sorority recruitment into a spectacle for the public eye. RushTok has gotten so big, in fact, that it’s helping many young women launch hugely successful influencer careers that they go on to pursue even after graduation. The Kylan Darnells and Emma McGowins of the world, for example — we know their names thanks in large part to Bama Rush.

I have no qualms admitting I found myself drawn to this world before I went through rush. Watching videos of sorority girls unboxing huge PR packages filled with products from internet-fave brands like Sol de Janeiro, Victoria’s Secret, and Parade gave me a glimpse into how being part of a sorority could potentially align with my goals to be a micro-influencer and build my following while in college. However, when I decided to go through recruitment in the spring 2024 semester, boosting my influencer career was not my primary motivation. I went through recruitment focused on finding the place where I could form lifelong friendships, enjoy social events, and become a well-rounded collegiate woman.

But once I joined my sorority — Alpha Epsilon Phi (AEPhi) at Syracuse University, if you’re curious! — I realized just how much being in a sorority could elevate my social media presence and help with my professional development. When I started posting content about my life and my style, my sisters were some of my first and most enthusiastic supporters. Bolstered by their encouragement and the traction I started getting, I began really pursuing my influencing career in earnest, reaching out to more and more brands, proposing collaborations, and asking to review products.

My most exciting collab was with Garnier, who asked me to promote its latest micellar water makeup remover on my personal social media channels and within my sorority. In exchange, the company generously provided me with literally hundreds of samples to distribute to my sisters and friends. My sorority sisters were immediately excited. They actively engaged with my content by commenting, sharing my posts on their own accounts, and posing for photos to share on social. This influencing opportunity not only strengthened my bonds within my sisterhood (we still joke about using the makeup remover to this day), but I also saw firsthand how my sisterhood worked to expand my content’s reach and credibility, both helping me create good content as well as proving to brands that I had a following that actually cared about the content I was making.

Brands took notice of the high level of interaction on my posts, which led to even more collaboration opportunities. Soon, I was working with other major companies like Parade and Victoria’s Secret, just like I had seen other sorority girls do back before I was even a PNM.

Now, as a 19-year-old sophomore, I can confidently say that my sorority experience has been a major factor in my growth as a micro-influencer. The tangible support — such as engaging with my content, helping me create videos, and sharing my posts — has been instrumental in increasing my reach and establishing credibility with brands. But even more impactful is their intangible support: the confidence my sisters instilled in me, the encouragement to pursue my dreams, and the sense of community that makes me feel like I can take on any challenge.

Joining my sorority has helped me develop my influencing career in less direct ways, as well. For example, my sisters have encouraged me to take on leadership roles within the sorority, which has helped me develop important skills in communication, event planning, and project management. These experiences have bolstered my confidence and empowered me to pursue larger opportunities, both within my influencing career and outside of it such as through internships. For me, joining a sorority has been a critical part of my growth online and offline, propelling me toward a career I once thought was a distant dream, or at least one I never imagined would be possible so early in my life.

I understand some might criticize how openly I leverage my sorority experience to grow as an influencer. But I stand by my choices. I didn’t join AEPhi with the sole purpose of becoming an influencer — but even if I had, I wouldn’t be the first person to use college extracurriculars to boost my career prospects. After all, one of the key points of going to college is to grow, learn, and prepare for the future, both in and out of the classroom. Sororities are specifically designed to offer opportunities for personal, social, and professional development. For me, influencing is just one of the many ways my sorority has empowered me to succeed, and I’m so grateful for that.