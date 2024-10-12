7 Jobs That Involve Working With Children (Besides Teaching)

If you’re undecided about which career path you would like to pursue, first of all, just know: You’re not alone! A good place to start is by figuring out what your general interests are, and branch out from there. This can help you narrow down your options and decide what exactly you look for in a job based on those interests.

For example, many people know they enjoy working with kids. A common response to this revelation, of course, would be to consider a career as a teacher. And while becoming a teacher is a noble profession and a desired career path by some, the truth is, there is so much that comes with the role of a teacher and some aspects of this profession may not be for everyone.

And you know what? That’s totally fine, because there are actually plenty of other options out there if you want a career in which you work with children on a daily basis, but may not want to have your own classroom or work in a school at all.

Here are seven exciting jobs that involve working with children in different capacities, and the paths you may need to take to get there.

Speech Language Pathologist (SLP)

A speech language pathologist (SLP) or speech therapist, is a communication expert. They work with individuals of all ages, from babies to adults, but many specialize in children’s development. They can help treat conditions that entail communication and swallowing related problems such as speech sounds, language, literacy, social communication, voice, fluency, cognitive communication, and feeding and swallowing.

You can find an SLP working at a school, hospital, private practice, nursing and residential care facilities, and more. An SLP needs licensure in order to practice, which varies by state. In terms of education, a master’s degree is needed in this profession, which usually takes two years to complete after the typical four years it takes to obtain a bachelor’s. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median pay for an SLP in 2023 was $89,290 per year.

Children’s Librarian

Becoming a children’s librarian is a great opportunity to work with kids and inspire their love for literature. A children’s librarian maintains and controls the children’s section of a library. They have multiple duties, including referral of library resources and knowledge of books in the children’s section of the library. They also create programs in the library for children, such as storytimes and other community events.

Children’s librarians can work in a local library or in a school library. A master’s degree in library science is usually required for this profession. For the most job flexibility and career mobility, it is best to look for a graduate program that is ALA (American Library Association) accredited since it is a requirement from some employers. If you want to be a school librarian specifically, you’ll want a master’s degree program with a specialty in school librarianship from an ASA/AASL recognized program accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation.

If you prefer to work with teens, there is also the option of becoming a young adult librarian, which caters to the literary needs of those aged 12 to 18. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median pay for a librarian in 2023 was $64,370 per year.

Pediatric Healthcare Worker

For those that aspire to work with children but also have a love for medicine, a job in pediatric healthcare may be for you. This is more of a broad category of jobs, as numerous professions can fall under this label. Some examples include pediatricians, pediatric surgeons, pediatric dentists, pediatric therapists, pediatric nurses, and more. These professionals can work in private practices, hospitals, care facilities, or in a school if you are a school nurse.

As a pediatric healthcare worker, you’d be working with patients as young as newborns to as old as 18 or 21 year olds (depending on the individual healthcare system.) The salary, level of schooling, and necessary certifications will vary depending on what type of role you choose.

Family Photographer

When becoming a family photographer, you are capturing precious moments in families’ lives. Being a family photographer isn’t too different from being a regular photographer, but you definitely need patience, since they may not be the most compliant models if they are really young and don’t want to sit still. There aren’t any specific degrees that are needed to become a photographer, however, attending college as a photography major definitely equips you with skills and training when it comes to the craft.

Children’s Hairdresser

Children’s hairdressers have the opportunity to create not just hairstyles, but confidence for little ones and precious memories for their families. The certifications don’t differ between adult and child hairdressers, but just know you’ll need a lot of patience. Children can be scared of the hairdressers, and they also move around a lot, so you’ll also need a steady hand, as one wrong movement could cause an unwanted cut.

Arts-Related Business Owner

If you have a hobby or passion of yours that you’d like to turn into a career while working with kids, then you could open up a studio of some sort where kids can take lessons and appreciate that hobby themselves. This could be a dance studio, a pottery studio, and acting conservatory, a painting school, or something else! Majoring in business can allow you to learn the ins and outs of becoming a small business owner. Granted you may need to start out as an instructor and save up money to eventually open up your own studio, but this option will allow you to pursue your passion as a career, spread that love to others, and make a difference as a pillar of your local community.

Children’s Book Writer

Some pivotal moments in one’s childhood include looking back on the books they read. If you have an interest in being an author — and have a love for working with kids — then consider working in a career specifically in creating children’s literature.

A degree in either English, creative writing, communications, or screenwriting would be good for this career, although not totally necessary. Similarly, getting internships where you can specialize in children’s literature could help you learn a lot about the craft.