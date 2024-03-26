The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With only a month and a half left of college for us seniors, things are becoming more serious. We can see the finish line from here and it’s a scary, big sign warning us that our time at school is almost done. Granted, there are several people I know (myself included) who are not yet done pursuing academics. But for some, once they are done with their four years, they embark on the journey that they prepared so hard for while in school. Whichever boat you’re in, I think everyone can benefit from a little post-grad encouragement. Along with some tips, I’ve compiled some information to keep in mind as you prepare to graduate and start a new chapter.

Keep growing your network

The friends and classmates you met in college will pop up in your life at the most random of times. Even now, there have been some experiences where I find a friend of a friend of a friend at restaurants, bars, and establishments where I would least expect it. The world is filled with people who are connected in the most odd of ways and you’re bound to run into someone you know or someone who knows someone you know. Use this to your advantage! If there’s a friend or a relative of someone who works for your dream company, ask them to introduce you! It’s all about using your resources and maintaining good relationships among people. I’ve been told that creating your dream life is more about who you know, not what you know.

Cultivate a healthy work-life balance

As a young graduate, I’ve seen people who take on too much when they are fresh out of school. Honestly, I can understand why, because we’re told that we need to grind and hustle while we’re still young. The grind and hustle can still exist, just in healthy moderation. Don’t forget about your physical, mental and emotional health as you’re trying to establish a name for yourself. If you happen to work a 9 to 5 type of job, try not to let work seep into your life outside of those working hours. Make plans to grab dinner with a friend, or go explore a new hobby to occupy your time outside of work! I think it’s important to pursue other passions outside of our jobs.

embrace the unexpected

If there’s one thing that life has taught me, it’s to expect the unexpected. Life rarely follows a stable pattern and a linear path is highly unlikely. Yes, it’s scary, especially if you’re someone who seeks to have concretely laid plans. But being able to stay flexible in the face of obstacles is a really useful skill to have. Say you realize you no longer enjoy your job. It’s okay to say you’ve had enough even though this was your original plan! There is always something else out there, you just have to be brave to make that change. People go through this all the time, and it shouldn’t be surprising that they probably didn’t plan on it either. In general, I encourage you to embrace what life throws at you and adapt to the situation at hand. Typically, it’s not the end of the world.