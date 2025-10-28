It’s no secret that Gen Z loves a good experience. Sure, things are nice, but actually doing something? That’s priceless. Unfortunately, experiences are also pricey, making it a little tough to do everything you want to do. Luckily, Cash App is stepping in to help, with an experiences-focused giveaway going on between late October and early November to promote its recently launched pools feature.

In case you missed it, Cash App began rolling out its pools feature in the summer of 2025 to help make splitting costs easier. Instead of one person paying for something up front, and then trying to coordinate repayment with multiple other people, Cash App pools allows everyone to “pool” their money first, then make a payment via Cash App, Apple Pay, or Google Pay. This makes jointly planning and paying for things — including things like home expenses with your roommates or group vacations with your besties — much simpler.

Now (for a limited time), the company is adding even more benefits to this offering: Following Cash App’s pools giveaway of $1 million one month ago now comes an experiences-focused sweepstakes, with prizes including NFL tickets, thousands of dollars in Lyft Cash, a VIP trip to a celeb event, and more. Here’s what to know about it.

How To Enter Cash App’s pools Sweepstakes

Entries to the new pools sweepstakes are currently open, and it’s super simple. Just visit the official sweepstakes page and scan the QR code to opt in. Then, you just need to start a Cash App pool with a goal of at least $10, invite two or more friends to chip in, and meet that goal between now and Nov. 5. As many as 200 winners will be chosen at random on Nov. 7. Winners will be able to select the prize they want based on what’s available; you could also be eligible to get a cash prize of equal value to the experience prize, if you choose.

What Are The Cash App’s pools Sweepstakes Prizes?

There are a ton of prizes in this sweepstakes. Here’s the lineup:

Detroit Pistons & StockX experience

Online sneaker selling platform StockX partnered with Cash App to give away a trip to a Detroit Pistons game with courtside seating, and help you look good at it with a session with a StockX stylist and StockX gift cards.

NFL game experiences

Cash App teamed up with teams including the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, and Baltimore Ravens for prize packs that vary by team, but include things like game tickets, player meet-and-greets, and autographed merch.

WWE Survivor Series experience

Wrestling fans, listen up: This prize will take winners to the WWE Survivor Series in San Diego, California, where they’ll get premium seating, meet-and-greet opportunities, and merch.

818 Outpost VIP Experience

You’ve probably seen pics from 818 Outpost (yes, from Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand), one of the biggest and most star-studded events from Coachella. This prize includes a private table in an invite-only section, merch, and more.

Free Lyft Rides For A Year

Doing stuff is great, but don’t forget you still have to get there first. That’s where this prize comes in: up to $5,000 in Lyft rides for a full year, with Lyft Cash sent directly into the winner’s account. Everyone say, “Thank you, Cash App!”