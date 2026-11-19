For many young college students, financial independence feels like something reserved for after walking the stage at graduation. Between high tuition costs, rent, groceries, textbooks, and other everyday expenses, even thinking about building wealth can feel overwhelming. It also doesn’t help that students are often encouraged to focus on earning their degree, securing a full-time job, and saving only what they can along the way. But what if that doesn’t have to be the case?

Rachel Rodgers, four-time bestselling author, podcast host, and founder and CEO of Hello Seven — an education and coaching company for women in business — wants young college women to rethink what’s possible. “I want young women to realize that they are the true million-dollar asset, equipped from the start with unique talents and inherent abilities,” Rodgers tells Her Campus.

For college women already balancing classes, part-time jobs, and extracurricular activities, that mindset can be the beginning of a different approach to financial independence. Whether it’s turning an existing skill into a profitable side hustle, learning how to invest in their downtime, or finding opportunities to increase their earning potential, Rodgers — whose latest book, Hello Seven: Your Step-by-Step Guide to Earning a Million Dollars in Annual Income, comes out in February 2027 — wants young college women to know that they don’t have to wait until they have a full-time job to start building wealth. Here’s what she recommends.

Unlearn Unhelpful Money Mindsets

Rodgers challenges the idea that financial literacy is something people are naturally good or bad at. “Being bad with money is not a personality trait. It’s really just education,” she says. Rather than assuming they aren’t good with money, Rodgers wants young women to take the time to learn about their finances, explore some additional income opportunities, and become more confident in their financial decisions. And what better time to start than in college, when most young women are living on their own — and navigating finances — for the first time?

Recognize Your Potential

When thinking about building wealth, you might immediately consider how much money you have in your bank account or how much you will eventually earn in your future career. However, Rodgers encourages young women to start by looking at something they already have: themselves.

“The sooner and the better you know yourself, the sooner you can create a career that can make you a lot of money that you actually enjoy,” Rodgers says. Recognizing those strengths can help students identify opportunities to make money outside of traditional employment opportunities. Rodgers also encourages young women to explore different assessments and other resources to help them identify their strengths to translate them into a business or service. “Take strengths finders [such as] DISC, KOLBE — these are all different personality assessments that help you notice where you have natural talents, even Human Design — whatever will help you get to know yourself better,” she says.

Rodgers also challenges young women to reconsider what society has taught them about their earning potential, especially the expectation that women should follow the traditional career paths and be grateful for whatever salary they receive. “We need to take our earning potential seriously and realize that we have far more earning potential than we realize,” Rodgers says.

Embrace Side Hustles

Recognizing your earning potential is the first step, but figuring out how to make money off that potential while balancing college responsibilities is another. Rodgers understands this firsthand. “I had a part-time job, and I was in school full time,” she says. She also recognizes that college students face financial circumstances outside of their control, from expensive housing costs to the rising inflation of everyday necessities. “Do not beat yourself up because it’s hard; it is, and it’s not your fault that it’s hard.”

That said, Rodgers encourages students to look for practical ways to improve their financial circumstances, especially through entrepreneurship and side hustles. In her book Future Millionaire, Rodgers includes 100 different ways young people can make additional money, many of which are designed to fit into busy schedules. She shares one suggestion here: “If you’re really great with computers, maybe you could help some of these Boomers who have small businesses and are not good with computers, or don’t know how to use social media. Helping them do social media marketing to market their businesses could be a side hustle,” Rodgers says. “The solution is making more money, and entrepreneurship can be a way to do that.”

Learn About Investing Now

While earning additional income is important, Rodgers also wants students to understand how to make their money work for them. When asked what financial skill every college student should understand before graduating, her answer is simple: investing. “I really want [students] to know how to multiply [their] money,” she says.

Rodgers believes that investing can feel much more approachable when students take the time to understand the basics. One good place to start is with index funds: “You put your money in an index fund that tracks, you know, the S&P 500, which is, like, the top 500 companies … and you just leave it alone,” she says.

Starting early (like when you’re in college) also gives your investments time to potentially grow through compound returns over time — although it is important to note that investing does sometimes involve risks, which is why it’s important to be educated on the topic.

Lean On Your Community

Rodgers encourages young women to help each other achieve financial independence by sharing resources and opportunities with one another. “There is more than enough for all of us,” she says. “Don’t have the group chat just be a place where you’re sharing memes and jokes and tea, but also have it be a place where you’re sharing opportunities, like, ‘Hey, I heard about this internship,’ ‘Hey, there’s the scholarship. I’m not going to apply, but maybe one of y’all wants to,’ you know?”

Ultimately, Rodgers wants young women to challenge the beliefs that make building wealth seem out of reach. While a college degree can open doors, it doesn’t have to define the limits of what someone can accomplish financially — because, as Rodgers puts it: “Making money is easy.”