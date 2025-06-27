Ah, summer. Time for turning off your brain, relaxing, and mindlessly spending the money you made during the school year. (Girl, are three Labubus really worth it?) However, for many, this summer is the time to create an investment portfolio, save for a vacation, or even just put their nose to the grindstone and work until school starts back up. Whatever your priorities are, this summer holds many opportunities to make money as a college student before jumping back into yet another year of classes, internships, and extracurriculars.

You’ve probably heard all the standard financial advice for college students before: Create an emergency fund, put away a percentage of every paycheck, actually create that budget you’ve been talking about since your 16th birthday. And let’s not forget strategizing on how TF you’re actually going to pay back those student loans…

But the truth is, financial goals aren’t one-size-fits-all, especially not for college students. Some of us may be laser-focused on saving up for our big postgrad plans, while others are just trying to have enough money to go out to a real restaurant instead of the dining hall every once in a while. So, I spoke to real college students about the financial goals they’re currently working toward this summer. Here are their plans.

Save Up For Study Abroad

Tessah, a rising junior at the University of Washington, has a very specific goal for her summer job: “I hope to save $1,100 by the end of the summer to pay for my study abroad trip in Argentina in winter of 2026,” she says.

Similarly, rising junior Sophie* has recently confirmed her spot for an upcoming study abroad trip and is using her time this summer to work and save money to cover the expenses. “I hope to make enough for lots of spending while abroad, including traveling to other nearby countries,” she says. “But, obviously, my main concern is getting there.”

Work Toward Big Expenses

Rising sophomore Sam* is transferring from North Carolina State University to Michigan State University to be closer to family. “Getting to live back home means saving on rent and groceries, which was a major concern,” they say. In addition to those savings, Sam is hoping to add even more to their bank account in order to make a big purchase. “I will get a summer job that I can carry through to my junior year to cover miscellaneous spending and, hopefully, a down payment on a car.”

As a rising senior this summer, Catie says, “This summer, I’m focusing on making and saving money! I’m doing some writing on the side because I love it, but I’m also working a bunch because I want to save money for law school!”

Get Into Investing

Brendon*, a rising junior at Georgia Tech, spent his sophomore year studying and working, so he will be “taking some time to rest” this summer. However, to put his earnings to good use, as he is “hoping to invest in a wide array of stocks, and maybe sell a few before junior year starts.”

Julia, a rising senior at the University of Washington, is planning to save the money made from her summer internship “for some upcoming travel plans.” If she can cover the majority of her travel expenses, the plan is to “[use my] leftover disposable income to open some investment accounts.”

Cut Back On Spending

Rising senior Emma has “been really struggling with money lately,” and is “hoping to save as much money as possible.” Emma is currently working four jobs and is trying to get a fifth to meet those goals. “I just feel like I have such bad spending issues,” she says. “I want to add a few thousand dollars to my savings this summer so I can afford to move out when I graduate.”

Similarly, Makalah, a senior, states, “Given the recent state of the economy, I am planning to only purchase things that will fulfill my needs rather than my wants. Also, I am entering my senior year of college, so things will be more expensive. I want to be more wise and cautious about my spending habits and saving plan.”

*Names have been changed for privacy.