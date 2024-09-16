Alana Peden, Editor-In-Chief Of StyleCaster, Is Always Evolving

When Alana Peden first entered college at the University of Texas at Austin, she was not sure what she wanted to do. She had always subscribed to magazines while growing up, but it wasn’t until a few impactful writing classes and an internship with Good Housekeeping that she realized her love of magazines and media could actually be her reality.

“I figured all of the writers [at magazines] must have gone to Harvard to secure such prestigious jobs. In college, I was elated to learn that writers come from different backgrounds,” Alana recalls in an interview with Her Campus. HC is celebrating its 15th anniversary by speaking with impressive and impactful alums from all over the country to learn about how their time with Her Campus helped them get to where they are now.

Alana is now the Editor-in-chief of Stylecaster, where she wears many (stylish) hats. But it wasn’t always glamorous. Read on to learn about Alana’s first role out of college, the advice she has to aspiring writers and editors, and how hitchhiking across the George Washington Bridge played a big part in getting her to where she is today.

Her Campus: Tell us a little more about yourself when you were in college. Where did you go to school and what did you major in?

Alana Peden: At first, I had no idea what to pursue at the gargantuan University of Texas at Austin. I wasn’t a good student and I felt totally lost. Then, thanks to a few elective writing classes that captivated me (and professors like Alice Batt and Tom Buckley), I began finding my way. I majored in Corporate Communications and Rhetoric and Writing. While many college freshmen know what they want to do, it’s perfectly fine to use your college years to figure it out by doing.

HC: What was your dream job growing up? What about when you were in college?

AP: Growing up, I subscribed to magazines and they were my connection to different worlds. I revered Allure, and I figured all of the writers must have gone to Harvard to secure such prestigious jobs. In college, I was elated to learn that writers come from different backgrounds. As soon as I had my first summer internship at Good Housekeeping magazine, I became utterly hooked on that career path.

HC: What was your role in Her Campus at your college?

AP: I wrote for the national site, first as a contributing writer and then as the beauty editor.

HC: Do you have any specific memories from your time in Her Campus?

AP: It’s funny, I remember receiving some harsh edits once from another editor — I’m certain they were justified. I wasn’t used to being edited yet and as Sheryl Crow fans know, the first cut is the deepest.

During my last two years at college, I would live in NYU dorms over the summer and intern at magazines. I wanted to continue what I was learning to do back at school, and it was special to have the platform, ownership, and creative outlet of Her Campus. I interviewed friends about their beauty routines and inspirations for Her Beauty Spotlight. Social media and sharing culture was just beginning to take shape. Two years later, I essentially got to do the same thing, except the women I interviewed were executives and tastemakers, I had an actual photoshoot budget, and the stories were printed as the back cover of MORE magazine.

HC: Is there anything that you learned during your time with Her Campus that you still utilize in your career now?

AP: I learned to just do the thing. I had no idea what being the beauty editor of Her Campus meant, but it was a wonderful experience. Our landscape as journalists is constantly evolving and you have to try that next thing in its nascent stages. If you wait for guidance from above or an entire corporate team to agree on strategy, you’re missing out on the golden era of experimentation and growth.

HC: What advice would you give your college self?

AP: The same advice I’d give myself today: Don’t discount your own voice. Don’t think you’re not deserving of a seat at the table. If you think it, chances are, many thousands of other people have, too. Your voice will resonate and reverberate in ways that will surprise you.

HC: What did the year after graduation look like? Did you find a job right away? What was that job?

AP: I got the call the day of my graduation. After a round of informational interviews in NYC over spring break, InStyle magazine had a post-grad internship for me. It was really more of an assistant-to-the-assistant job, if you remember the old days. (I’m smiling right now.)

For the first month, I rented a room in Ft. Lee, New Jersey. To get to my job at InStyle’s midtown headquarters, my housemates taught me to hitchhike across the George Washington Bridge. Cars would pick you up to save money with a carpool credit, and they’d drop you off on the other side in Manhattan. I’d then ride the subway about 100 blocks to the Time & Life Building. After that month, I got a room for $700 in Midwood, Brooklyn. I just had to catch the express B train for my commute, which felt like a luxury.

Overall, it was arduous. I didn’t know if it would work out, and I felt lonely and stupid for leaving Austin, where I had a gig at a startup, friends, and a life. After eight months at InStyle, I got my first “real” job as the assistant beauty & fashion editor at MORE. I remember calling my parents and solemnly saying, “I get to make a living writing for women.”

HC: What did you learn from your first job out of college?

AP: I learned to work hard, seek out and deeply appreciate feedback on my work, and enjoy the ride. If you can find value in what you’re doing and you’re taking the initiative to learn all you can, that’s a worthwhile experience.

Previously, there was more of a linear progression in journalism careers. That doesn’t really exist anymore, and all it means is that you may never know what your next move will be. Get comfortable in that ambiguity. It’s as exciting as it is unpredictable.

HC: What is your job now? Can you describe what a day-in-the-life looks like?

AP: As the Editor-in-chief of StyleCaster, my days are all about remaining fluid and adapting as an analyst, creative, manager, and business leader. There were years of leading from experience, but nothing stays the same for too long. It’s the “build the plane as you fly it” mentality now, for everything from audience development to AI.

But for the other parts — the nuts and bolts of compelling storytelling, managing, and mentoring — I rely so much on the editors and mentors that shaped me. Most of my former managers are friends now, down to my first manager at that first internship at Good Housekeeping (looking at you, April Franzino). The humanity of journalism keeps me tethered to its purpose, and frankly, it keeps me going.

HC: What is your favorite thing about your current job?

AP: Reflecting on my initial confusion on what to pursue in college, it makes total sense I became an editorial factotum. I had to reframe feeling like I didn’t have that blatant calling/beat/personal branding opportunity into realizing I’m no one-trick pony — and that makes it fun for me.

I’m a person who feels passionate about reaching people through content, regardless of topic or medium, even though I’ve a soft spot for the written word. I’m endlessly appreciative of the topics I get to learn about from experts, whether they’re my editors or writers or professionals in the field.

I say variety is the spice of lust, and from editing personal narratives and learning technical SEO to crafting marketing proposals and all the spaces in between, my job has kept me hungry for more.

