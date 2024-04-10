Shoot Your Shot & Ask Your Crush To Your Sorority Formal With These Texts

April is here — and so is formal season! This year is my first sorority formal, and since I’m in college now, I thought I escaped the jitters and awkwardness of asking my crush to be my date. Yet, it still exists: How do I ask them? Do they even want to go with me? What will they say? And, scariest of all, how do I ask someone to spring formal?

The struggle is real, and it can be incredibly intimidating. Sure, you can always just ask your bestie to come with you: that way, there are no anxious thoughts about them responding or having to keep track of them at the actual formal. And yes, you can totally go to formal solo — it’s a power move, IMHO. But, if you have a crush, formal is the perfect opportunity to make your move (in style, of course). And thanks to the digital age, you can send texts to ask your crush to sorority formal. Score.

Look, if I can ask my crush to my formal, then you can too! (BTW he’s stoked to come.) So, here are 15 texts to ask your crush to your sorority formal. These texts are sure to make your crush smile, and might even land you with the date of your dreams. Good luck!

“I didn’t have the balls to ask you in person. Will you go to formal with me? 🎾” The perfect excuse to ask with a text message. “It would ROCK if you came with me to formal! 🪨” You have such a way with words. “So… I was wondering if you would like to come to formal with me.” Classic. Easy. Send. “Roses are Red, Violets are blue. Formal is Friday, what do you say?” OK, poet! “Formal?” Keep it simple. “Hey, my [Friend’s Name] is taking [Crush’s Friend’s Name] to our formal. Wanna come?” Use your friends as an excuse! Plus, who doesn’t love a little double-date action? “What are you doing [Date of formal]?” If they’re free, they have no excuse but to come with you. Kaboompics .com | Pexels “Did you buy your tux yet?” If you’re feeling bold, hit the send button. “I’m gonna ‘wing it’ and ask you to formal.” Send them WingStop to pair perfectly with this text message. “I would be so X-cited if you would run to formal with me.” Save this for your cross-country crush. “IN a competition to see who has the cutest formal date. Down to win with me?” Saucy. “Made you this playlist, LMK what you think.” Make all of the song titles spell out, “Will you come with me to formal?” So clever! “Hey, I know your formal is coming up as well. We should be each other’s plus ones.” Bold. Perfect. Yes. “I’m dying to go to formal with you! 💀” Not literally, but kind of? “Formal is just around the corner and I can’t think of anyone else I’d rather strut the dance floor with. Thoughts?” This is cute and silly, and might just do the trick.

Don’t be afraid to shoot your shot, bestie. You got this!