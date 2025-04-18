This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

Chances are, you just inherited whatever brand of period products your mom or big sister uses, so you never really took a moment to think if the pads were doing it for you. Are they gentle on your skin? Are they comfortable? And most importantly, are they absorbent? (RIP to so many clothes.) You deserve to have menstrual products you can rely on and pads that don’t have you absolutely dreading your period. Meet The Honey Pot Company’s newest product, Calming Herbal Infusion Pads. They’re the major life upgrade your period has needed. Get all the deets about these soothing pads below and add them to your cart now!

So Soothing

Have you ever gotten skin irritation from a pad thanks to an improper fit, chemicals, or unbreathable materials? Then it’s time to ditch your old pads and swap to The Honey Pot Company’s Calming Herbal Infusion Pads. They’re available in multiple absorbencies and multiple sizes (for a perfect fit for your flow), are made with a 100% organic cotton cover (we love a breathable material), and are formulated with gentle, skin-soothing herbs, like lavender, lemon balm, and ashwagandha (V soothing).

In addition to these plant-derived ingredients that are formulated to ease skin irritation you might normally experience from other menstrual products, the Calming Herbal Infusion Pads are also gynecologist-tested and microbiome-friendly, hypoallergenic, and made without any added synthetic fragrances, pesticides, and chlorine so you can feel fully confident knowing that you’re not putting anything harmful (or irritating!) down there.

So Calming

Maybe you’ve read about how Ashwagandha can help you fall asleep, have sipped on lemon balm tea to de-stress before a test, or always add some lavender oil to a bath during your time of the month. No matter how familiar you are with the herbs that are infused in the Calming Herbal Infusion Pads, you probs recognize them by name and know that they’re used to create a peaceful, calm environment, which, TBH, is exactly what we all need during our periods. Grab a pack of Calming Herbal Infusion Pads now so that your next cycle will be a more soothing, spa-like, aromatherapy experience and make even the worst days of your period a little better.

Other Ways To Have A Soothing Cycle

Even though your new fave pads have you covered on everything from period leakage to feeling calm, there are tons of other ways to ensure you’re more comfortable on your cycle. By paying attention to the foods you eat (like bananas!), the exercises you choose (like yoga!), and the other period products you have in your cabinet (like The Honey Pot Company’s *Cooling* Herbal Infusion Pads, which are formulated to ease period discomfort with the cooling herbal blend of lavender, rose, aloe vera, and mint!) you’ll have a much smoother week.

Are you ready to swap your old pads for the Calming Herbal Infusion Pads? Here’s to a great next cycle, and to getting all the zen without the skin irritation.