5 Sex Positions That Show Love To Those With Small “Business”

Small Business Saturday is the time to show some love to small businesses… and to those with smaller “business.” As the saying goes, it’s not about the size of the boat, but the motion of the ocean — so forget about the notion that sizes matter. And if you’re looking for the best sex positions for those with a small package, don’t worry: I’ve got you covered.
Let’s be real: What’s considered “small” is entirely relative, OK? In fact, a 2020 study published in the Journal of Sex and Marital Therapy found that the average length of an erect penis is 5.1 to 5.5 inches long — and the catch is, those are just the people who volunteered to have their size measured. To that same point, there’s really no such thing as a “good” or “bad” sized penis — it’s completely subjective. (And, coming from a woman, it may not be something we even notice.)
Besides, it’s not all about the penis (you hear that, men?) — dildos and strap-ons come in a variety of sizes, and some folks prefer those on the smaller side of the scale. (Did we also forget that insertable bullet vibrators exist, too?) So, whether you, your partner, or your dildo arsenal is working with something a little smaller, here are five Small Business Saturday sex positions that will have all parties orgasming big.
- Doggy
You can never go wrong with a classic. In this position, the receiving partner gets on all fours as the giving partner kneels and penetrates from behind. To achieve a deeper sensation, the receiving partner can lower down to their elbows or forearms, too.
- Butterfly
The Butterfly is another position that’s perfect for achieving deep penetration. With the receiving partner lying at the edge of the bed, the giving partner lifts their legs to rest on their torso as they stand. From there, the giving partner leans forward to penetrate the receiving partner, lifting their hips to achieve that orgasm-inducing sensation.
- Face-to-face
Grab a chair and get ready to rock. To start, have the giving partner sit down on the chair. Then, the receiving partner climbs on top and straddles them, using the back of the chair as support as they’re penetrated from underneath. This position is ideal because it’s a little less about the “in and out” of penetration and more about the grinding sensation — which can feel super good.
- Speed bump
This position is great for those working with a smaller penis or dildo because the friction is mad intense. With the receiving partner lying on their stomach and with their legs together, the giving partner lies on top of them and penetrates from behind. Since the receiving partner’s legs are close together, this creates a tighter gap, which feels good for both partners during penetration.
- Cowgirl
Who doesn’t love to go for a ride? In this classic position, the giving partner lies on their back as the receiving partner gets on top, achieving penetration. Like the Face-To-Face position, Cowgirl is all about grinding, which feels great for both partners. (And the view is pretty fire, too.)