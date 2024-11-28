5 Sex Positions That Show Love To Those With Small “Business”

Small Business Saturday is the time to show some love to small businesses… and to those with smaller “business.” As the saying goes, it’s not about the size of the boat, but the motion of the ocean — so forget about the notion that sizes matter. And if you’re looking for the best sex positions for those with a small package, don’t worry: I’ve got you covered.

Let’s be real: What’s considered “small” is entirely relative, OK? In fact, a 2020 study published in the Journal of Sex and Marital Therapy found that the average length of an erect penis is 5.1 to 5.5 inches long — and the catch is, those are just the people who volunteered to have their size measured. To that same point, there’s really no such thing as a “good” or “bad” sized penis — it’s completely subjective. (And, coming from a woman, it may not be something we even notice.)

Besides, it’s not all about the penis (you hear that, men?) — dildos and strap-ons come in a variety of sizes, and some folks prefer those on the smaller side of the scale. (Did we also forget that insertable bullet vibrators exist, too?) So, whether you, your partner, or your dildo arsenal is working with something a little smaller, here are five Small Business Saturday sex positions that will have all parties orgasming big.