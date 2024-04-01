11 Sexual Assault Awareness Nonprofits To Support During SAAM & Beyond

Content warning: This article mentions sexual assault. April 1 marks the first day of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). This month is all about empowerment and showing support for survivors of sexual assault, harassment, and abuse. And, if you want to get involved, there are many sexual assault nonprofits to donate to this April and beyond.
Unfortunately, sexual violence affects every community in the United States, leaving our loved ones scared and hurt. In the United States, more than half of all women and a third of all men have experienced sexual violence. Additionally, data from the Sexual Health Initiative to Foster Transformation (SHIFT) survey found that about 1 in 3 women reported being sexually assaulted by their final year of college.
The numbers speak for themselves. They’re devastating, but they don’t need to be our future. By following, supporting, and donating to nonprofits that provide sexual assault prevention resources, we can educate ourselves on how to raise awareness for a worldwide cause. The work that these organizations do is unparalleled and crucial to the healing of survivors and their families. A little bit goes a long way. So, in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, here are nonprofit organizations to support or donate to during the month of April and after.
- Callisto
-
Callisto is an important resource that offers a matching system where survivors can put information about the assault into the program and if there is a match, they can be contacted by a legal counselor.
- NATIONAL SEXUAL VIOLENCE RESOURCE CENTER
-
NSVRC is a leading nonprofit organization that provides tools to prevent and respond to acts of sexual violence. They also lead Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the month of April to bring awareness to the issue.
- TAKE BACK THE NIGHT
-
Take Back the Night is a 501 non-profit organization that works to end all forms of sexual violence which include relationship violence, stalking, and sexual abuse, and supports survivors on their journeys to healing.
- RAINN
-
In the past 29 years, RAINN has given aid to 4.3 million survivors and their loved ones. They created and currently monitor the National Sexual Assault Hotline, and carry out programs to prevent sexual violence and help survivors.
- JOYFUL HEART FOUNDATION
-
Since 2004, Joyful Heart has worked to transform how society perceives sexual assault and support survivors’ healing by educating and advocating to shift public views.
- NO MORE
-
The NO MORE Foundation has a platform that provides a supportive space for survivors to disclose and share their experiences. They’re dedicated to inspiring action and fueling change.
- IT’S ON US
-
It’s On Us was founded as an Obama-Biden initiative to combat campus sexual assault by providing education and prevention programs. They’ve been able to reach millions of young people to promote a greater understanding of sexual assault.
- NATIONAL ALLIANCE TO END SEXUAL VIOLENCE (NAESV)
-
NAESV educates our community about policy updates regarding advocacy for sexual violence and for survivors. They have relationships with national anti-violence organizations and advise members of Congress.
- END RAPE ON CAMPUS (EROC)
-
EROC’s aim is to end campus sexual violence by working with survivors and advocating for policy reform at the campus, state, and federal levels.
- MEN CAN STOP RAPE (MCSR)
-
MCSR has created a proactive strategy that motivates boys and men to build knowledge and abilities to promote healthy, nonviolent masculinity, proving itself to be an innovator in the field of gender-based violence prevention.
- GRATEFUL GARMENT PROJECT (TGGP)
-
The TGGP works with hospitals, nonprofits, and shelters to provide survivors with clothing and other resources after a crisis and along their journey of recovery.
This April marks a critical opportunity to show our support during National Sexual Assault Awareness Month. By supporting survivors through advocacy and education, we can create a unified front against sexual violence.
If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit hotline.rainn.org.