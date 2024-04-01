11 Sexual Assault Awareness Nonprofits To Support During SAAM & Beyond

Content warning: This article mentions sexual assault. April 1 marks the first day of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). This month is all about empowerment and showing support for survivors of sexual assault, harassment, and abuse. And, if you want to get involved, there are many sexual assault nonprofits to donate to this April and beyond.

Unfortunately, sexual violence affects every community in the United States, leaving our loved ones scared and hurt. In the United States, more than half of all women and a third of all men have experienced sexual violence. Additionally, data from the Sexual Health Initiative to Foster Transformation (SHIFT) survey found that about 1 in 3 women reported being sexually assaulted by their final year of college.

The numbers speak for themselves. They’re devastating, but they don’t need to be our future. By following, supporting, and donating to nonprofits that provide sexual assault prevention resources, we can educate ourselves on how to raise awareness for a worldwide cause. The work that these organizations do is unparalleled and crucial to the healing of survivors and their families. A little bit goes a long way. So, in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, here are nonprofit organizations to support or donate to during the month of April and after.

This April marks a critical opportunity to show our support during National Sexual Assault Awareness Month. By supporting survivors through advocacy and education, we can create a unified front against sexual violence.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit hotline.rainn.org.