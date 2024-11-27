Get Freaky With These Black Friday Sex Positions (Because Why Not?)

With Black Friday right around the corner, there is bound to be some anxiety brewing from the day before. Listen, this stress may have been boiling since the Thanksgiving table (especially with the past few months being a roller coaster). Now, you are rushing around trying to spot the hottest finds in the stores, online, and even in the bedroom — because these Black Friday sex positions might be your best find yet.
Tensions are rising constantly during the holiday season — the good, the bad, and the sexual. Stressing out while you’re trying to find the best Black Friday deals can make you eager for a release. Once you finish your shopping spree, you might as well grab the right person to release the stress and adrenaline with, right? Whether you are pent up with lust or you want to be a little lazy, it’s great just to relish in the feeling while releasing… others. And who knows — maybe your sexual partner is going through that same stress, so why not kill two birds with one stone and relax together?
Here are five Black Friday sex positions that help you forget all of the holiday stress and all of the money you spent.
- Pillow Princess
You’ve had a weekend, babe. Let your partner satisfy you instead. To do this, the receiving partner lies flat on the bed, on their stomach, while their head — don’t forget the tiara — is softly on the pillow. Then, the partner giving the “princess” treatment will be on top, penetrating and grinding from the back giving the pleasure both of you deserve.
- Cyber Monday Scroll
Fingers work wonders on the keyboard. Time to put them to real use. Have one person lick their own fingers. Let that person glide their fingers across their partner’s genitals, clicking and scrolling away until they receive the deal of a lifetime — an orgasm.
- Thanksgiving Dessert
Rather than have some pumpkin pie, try this position. Starting with the classic 69 position, both partners are facing each other’s genitals, lying down. Next, both partners dig in, and stimulate each other with their mouths.
- Shopping Cart
Oh, you’re getting wild with the shopping, I see. For this position, one person will start in doggy style on all fours like a shopping cart. Then, the receiving partner will arch their back with their hands on their hips or back. The giving partner, behind them, will hold the “shopping cart’s” hands as they penetrate.
- Classic Missionary
Hey, nothing beats the classics. Have one partner lie flat on their back while the other is between their legs. Then, they’ll go to town as they penetrate from the front. Sauce it up with little bites, licks, and grabs to release all the holiday-buying frustration you have.