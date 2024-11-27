Get Freaky With These Black Friday Sex Positions (Because Why Not?)

With Black Friday right around the corner, there is bound to be some anxiety brewing from the day before. Listen, this stress may have been boiling since the Thanksgiving table (especially with the past few months being a roller coaster). Now, you are rushing around trying to spot the hottest finds in the stores, online, and even in the bedroom — because these Black Friday sex positions might be your best find yet.

Tensions are rising constantly during the holiday season — the good, the bad, and the sexual. Stressing out while you’re trying to find the best Black Friday deals can make you eager for a release. Once you finish your shopping spree, you might as well grab the right person to release the stress and adrenaline with, right? Whether you are pent up with lust or you want to be a little lazy, it’s great just to relish in the feeling while releasing… others. And who knows — maybe your sexual partner is going through that same stress, so why not kill two birds with one stone and relax together?

Here are five Black Friday sex positions that help you forget all of the holiday stress and all of the money you spent.