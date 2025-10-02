This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

You can literally still feel the heat of embarrassment on the back of your neck from when you had the dreaded Birds and the Bees talk with your parents. But you’re in college now, making your own decisions. Your most recent decision? You want to get on birth control, which means it may be time to have another potentially awkward convo with your parents.

If you need a little more guidance on how to navigate the convo, we’ve got you covered. We chatted all things birth control with quadruple-boarded physician, Dr. Lonna Gordon, MD, PharmD, who gave us tips on starting the convo, the questions that may come up, and info on accessible birth control options like Opill®, America’s first and only FDA-approved over-the-counter daily birth control pill. But just remember that no matter how your convo goes, it’s your right as an adult to make your own choices about your reproductive health and take your own future into your hands.

Here’s everything you need to know about navigating the birth control convo with your parents.

Before the convo

Even if your mom is your BFF, it’s super valid to be nervous about sitting down to talk to her about your decision to go on birth control. It’s also valid if you’re feeling antsy about it, and hope to get it over with ASAP! But before you do or say *anything*, pause and do some research to enter the conversation feeling prepared and confident.

“Unfortunately, many young women receive conflicting messages from school, peers, and social media, so it’s important to counter misinformation with reliable, science and fact-based information,” Dr. Gordon said, explaining that “anecdotal stories and advice found on social media are not a substitute for consulting with a qualified healthcare professional.”

Write down all of your points about why birth control is right for you at this time, and jot down the facts and research you collected about it, like information that disproves common myths. It’s important to note that if you’re getting your research online, make sure it’s coming from a trusted source — like a medical professional or a trusted brand, like Opill, which creates educational content for consumers. BTW, Opill’s IG DMs are always open to chat if you have questions during your research!

Some other journaling points for you to reflect on ahead of the convo:

Your personal goals for family planning • Your health history • Your lifestyle and habits

Starting the convo

Once you’re ready to talk to your parents, the next step is to figure out when and where you want to have the conversation. Our best rec? Prioritize doing it in a place where you feel most comfortable, like your bedroom, in the car, or even over the phone.

After deciding where and when you’ll be chatting, kick things off by asking your parents to remove all distractions (like the TV, phones, or other family members) and to give you a moment to talk without interrupting. Setting boundaries ahead of time will help you establish a sense of control, confidence, and authority, helping the convo go more smoothly.

“While these conversations can feel awkward, it can be helpful to express that being on birth control is part of your goal to take your reproductive health into your own hands and make decisions that support it,” Dr. Gordon said. “This is a goal that most parents share with their young person and can be proud of.”

During the convo

We’ve narrowed down some of the most common concerns and questions parents have about birth control, along with talking points to help you confidently respond to potential scenarios!

If your parents don’t think you’re ready to be on birth control…

You’re the only one who can truly decide if you’re ready, so check in with yourself and gently remind your parents that you know your body best.

“Figuring out if you’re ready for birth control is all about what feels right for you — not just physically, but emotionally too,” Dr. Gordon said. “If you’ve started your period or just feel more in control of your health, you’re probably biologically ready. But the emotional side matters too. Make sure you feel comfortable with your choice, understand the possible side effects, and have taken your lifestyle and routine into consideration. It’s totally normal to have questions or concerns, and being open with your doctor can help you decide if now’s the right time for you.”

If your parents are concerned with you being able to get birth control while away from home…

POPs like Opill have been available with a prescription for over 50 years, and have been readily available over the counter for the past two years, making it much more accessible. It’s available in all 50 states, has no age restriction, and doesn’t require an ID, insurance, or a doctor’s appointment. You can also pick it up at most major retailers or have it shipped to your dorm in discreet packaging.

Are you feeling informed and ready to start the convo with your parents? You got this, girl! Just remember: it’s your body and your choice at the end of the day. And with Opill, you can feel confident taking control of your future and reproductive health.

Learn more about Opill here.

This Article is for informational and educational purposes only. This Article does not constitute medical advice and is not a substitute for consulting with a medical professional for advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This Article should not be relied upon as a substitute for consultations with qualified medical professionals who are familiar with your individual medical needs. For questions about birth control and other health issues or questions, please talk to your medical professional.